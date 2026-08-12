Coppell’s Biodiversity Education Center receives grant
August 12, 2026
Coppell—The City of Coppell announced the Biodiversity Education Center’s selection as the recipient of a $17,000 grant, awarded through Barcel USA’s Good Neighbor program, in support of the facility’s ongoing conservation and educational efforts.
Barcel USA, a snack division of Grupo Bimbo, spearheads the Good Neighbor program to support community projects that promote education, environmental stewardship, and well-being. In addition to this initial grant award, the agreement also includes funding opportunities for the next four years, with annual grant amounts ranging between $5,000 and $15,000.
The Biodiversity Education Center (BEC) is nestled within Coppell Nature Park and provides engaging, hands-on educational experiences for visitors. Coppell Nature Park serves alongside the facility as an immersive learning environment filled with continual opportunities for growth and sustainability within Coppell.
This generous multi-year investment helps the BEC continue to enhance Coppell Nature Park in many ways, including improving park signage, purchasing necessities for trail improvements, invasive species removal and Cross Timbers ecoregion restoration, expanding Blackland Prairie areas, and adding educational artifacts and materials to elevate programming and community outreach.
BEC staff gratefully accepted the grant in person, along with Coppell City Council and Grupo Bimbo representatives, at Town Center on Tuesday, August 4.
The Biodiversity Education Center and Coppell Nature Park are located at 367 Freeport Pkwy. Visit coppelltx.gov/bec to learn more about the BEC’s mission and explore programming and education available for all ages.
SOURCE City of Coppell
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