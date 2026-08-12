City presents Meritorious Conduct Awards
August 12, 2026
Wilmer—Wilmer’s E-911 Telecommunicator Kimberly Hall and the responding members of the Wilmer Fire Department; Bryce Cook, Bryan Turner, and Preston Driggars were honored in July at the Wilmer City Council meeting with the Meritorious Conduct Award for their exceptional service during a recent emergency involving one of the city’s residents.
They earned this honor after a resident called 911, and Hall answered what initially appeared to be a routine medical call.
That quickly escalated into what became a serious emergency with Hall remaining calm, professional, and compassionate.
As Hall gathered the critical information needed to dispatch emergency responders while staying on the line with the caller, the responding members of the Fire Department were already on their way.
Upon arrival, Cook, Turner, and Driggars assumed patient care with skill, and compassion turning the emergency into a positive outcome.
“While answering emergency calls and responding to medical emergencies are routine responsibilities of our public safety personnel, the Meritorious Conduct Award recognizes those whose actions reflect an exceptional level of professionalism, compassion, composure, and dedication,” Wilmer Fire Chief David Gifford said. “In this incident, it was not simply the duties they performed that set them apart, but the extraordinary manner in which they carried them out. Their commitment to serving others left a lasting impression on the resident they assisted.”
Following the incident, the resident contacted the city to express sincere appreciation for the exceptional care she received.
“Every day, our public safety professionals answer calls for service without knowing what awaits them,” Gifford said. “While responding to emergencies is what they are trained and expected to do, it is the character, compassion, professionalism, and dedication they bring to each call that truly makes a difference.”
SOURCE City of Wilmer
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