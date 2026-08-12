Duncanville and Better Block Foundation Launch Community-Driven Project to Reimagine South Main Street Corridor
August 12, 2026
Duncanville–The Better Block Foundation, a Dallas-based international urban design nonprofit, is
partnering with the City of Duncanville on a temporary corridor demonstration project focused on
creating safer streets, stronger connections, and more vibrant public spaces along the South Main Street
corridor.
Launching November 14, 2026, the Duncanville Better Block will focus on the area surrounding South
Main Street and East Wheatland Road, exploring how temporary street design and public space
improvements can better connect Downtown Duncanville, Armstrong Park, nearby neighborhoods,
businesses, civic destinations, and future development opportunities.
“We're honored that Duncanville has chosen Better Block as a partner for this effort. Together, we'll
work alongside residents, businesses, and city staff to test ideas that make Main Street safer, more
welcoming, and more connected,” says Krista Nightengale, Executive Director of Better Block. “With this
approach, we’ll help create a roadmap for future investment that's grounded in real-world experience
and tested by neighbors.”
Before the demonstration takes shape, the City of Duncanville and Better Block are inviting community
members to share their ideas through a public survey. Community feedback will help inform the design
and identify opportunities for improvements such as traffic calming, safer pedestrian crossings, outdoor
seating, public art, landscaping, wayfinding, and gathering spaces for community events.
The project will use temporary, flexible infrastructure to test new ideas before the City makes potential
long-term investments. Throughout the demonstration, Better Block and the City of Duncanville will
gather data, community feedback, and operational insights to evaluate the project's impact and help
inform future improvements along South Main Street and beyond.
“This corridor is gaining real momentum, anchored by Ghewena Coffee Station on the southwest
corner,” says Marlon Goff, Director of Economic Development. “To build on that, the City recently
signed a letter of intent with Cenzo's Pizza & Deli (Oak Cliff) to redevelop the former Dallas County Tax
Office site at 100 E. Wheatland as part of a phased redevelopment of the 2-acre city-owned parcel.
Better Block gives us a chance to test how we connect these destinations to our Municipal Government
campus and Armstrong Park, so residents can move safely between where they live, work, and gather.”
The Duncanville Better Block is part of a broader effort to support the City's goals around safety,
walkability, economic development, redevelopment, and quality of life. By temporarily testing new
approaches to the public realm, the project will provide a visible proof of concept for how future
investments can create a more pedestrian-friendly and connected Duncanville.
Community members are encouraged to participate in the survey and share their vision for the future of
the South Main Street corridor. The survey closes August 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. CST. To learn more
about the project and take the community survey, visit betterblock.org/duncanville.
SOURCE: City of Duncanville
partnering with the City of Duncanville on a temporary corridor demonstration project focused on
creating safer streets, stronger connections, and more vibrant public spaces along the South Main Street
corridor.
Launching November 14, 2026, the Duncanville Better Block will focus on the area surrounding South
Main Street and East Wheatland Road, exploring how temporary street design and public space
improvements can better connect Downtown Duncanville, Armstrong Park, nearby neighborhoods,
businesses, civic destinations, and future development opportunities.
“We're honored that Duncanville has chosen Better Block as a partner for this effort. Together, we'll
work alongside residents, businesses, and city staff to test ideas that make Main Street safer, more
welcoming, and more connected,” says Krista Nightengale, Executive Director of Better Block. “With this
approach, we’ll help create a roadmap for future investment that's grounded in real-world experience
and tested by neighbors.”
Before the demonstration takes shape, the City of Duncanville and Better Block are inviting community
members to share their ideas through a public survey. Community feedback will help inform the design
and identify opportunities for improvements such as traffic calming, safer pedestrian crossings, outdoor
seating, public art, landscaping, wayfinding, and gathering spaces for community events.
The project will use temporary, flexible infrastructure to test new ideas before the City makes potential
long-term investments. Throughout the demonstration, Better Block and the City of Duncanville will
gather data, community feedback, and operational insights to evaluate the project's impact and help
inform future improvements along South Main Street and beyond.
“This corridor is gaining real momentum, anchored by Ghewena Coffee Station on the southwest
corner,” says Marlon Goff, Director of Economic Development. “To build on that, the City recently
signed a letter of intent with Cenzo's Pizza & Deli (Oak Cliff) to redevelop the former Dallas County Tax
Office site at 100 E. Wheatland as part of a phased redevelopment of the 2-acre city-owned parcel.
Better Block gives us a chance to test how we connect these destinations to our Municipal Government
campus and Armstrong Park, so residents can move safely between where they live, work, and gather.”
The Duncanville Better Block is part of a broader effort to support the City's goals around safety,
walkability, economic development, redevelopment, and quality of life. By temporarily testing new
approaches to the public realm, the project will provide a visible proof of concept for how future
investments can create a more pedestrian-friendly and connected Duncanville.
Community members are encouraged to participate in the survey and share their vision for the future of
the South Main Street corridor. The survey closes August 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. CST. To learn more
about the project and take the community survey, visit betterblock.org/duncanville.
SOURCE: City of Duncanville
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