The Salvation Army wins award for fundraising
August 14, 2026
Dallas—The Salvation Army of North Texas' One Army, Many Fronts Campaign, the largest fundraising campaign in The Salvation Army's global history, received D CEO's 2026 Most Successful Fundraising or Awareness Campaign award. The award recognizes the organization's bold vision to transform how North Texas responds to homelessness, addiction and poverty.
The $212.7 million campaign is expanding both the reach and capacity of The Salvation Army's network of services across its six-county region. At its center is the first-of-its-kind 21-acre Dallas Social Services Campus, scheduled to open in fall 2027, which will more than double the number of individuals and families The Salvation Army helps transition out of homelessness each year.
For too many individuals and families experiencing hardship, finding help means navigating a fragmented system of providers for shelter, health care, recovery services, child care and housing assistance. Through One Army, Many Fronts, The Salvation Army of North Texas is setting a new standard for integrated social services.
"The need has never been greater, but neither has our community's willingness to come together and be part of the solution," said Christina Cavalier, managing director of The Salvation Army of North Texas. "This recognition belongs to every donor, volunteer and community partner who believed we could do more for our neighbors. Together, we're building more than a campus. We're creating a future where more individuals and families can access the care, resources and support they need to build stable, independent lives."
The Salvation Army’s Dallas Social Services Campus will bring together emergency shelter, addiction recovery, housing for veterans and families, shelter for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, integrated medical, dental and behavioral health services, onsite child care, workforce development and case management in one location. By bringing these services together under one roof, the campus will create a more coordinated path to care, helping individuals and families move from crisis to long-term stability.
While the campus serves as the flagship project of the One Army, Many Fronts Campaign, it is only one part of a broader vision to expand access to services across North Texas. In addition to the new campus, the campaign will revitalize the Oak Cliff, Irving and Garland Corps Community Centers, the Christmas & Disaster Relief Center and the Dallas Adult Rehabilitation Center. Under the leadership of Executive Officer Lt. Col. William Mockabee, Managing Director, Christina Cavalier, and campaign co-chairs Michal Powell and Bernie DiFiore, the campaign has brought together donors, volunteers and community partners to build a stronger continuum of care for North Texas.
To learn more about the One Army, Many Fronts Campaign and discover how you can make a lasting impact, visit https://salvationarmyntx.org/north-texas/one-army-many-fronts.
SOURCE The Salvation Army of North Texas
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