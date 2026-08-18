Two dead after crash involving juveniles
August 18, 2026
Grand Prairie—The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the 500 block of NE 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., a Chevrolet Suburban traveling southbound on NE 5th Street struck the rear of a parked waste collection truck. The driver of the Suburban was pronounced dead at the scene by Grand Prairie Fire Department medics.
Three other occupants, all juveniles, were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Hospital staff later notified investigators that one of the juveniles had died from their injuries. A second juvenile was listed in critical but stable condition, while the third sustained minor injuries.
Witness statements and surveillance video from nearby businesses indicate the Suburban was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision. Investigators also determined that the occupants were not wearing seat belts.
No other injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
The identities of the deceased will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office once next of kin has been notified.
SOURCE Grand Prairie Police Department
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