Cedar Hill ISD Trustee Carma Morgan Selected to Leadership TASB Class of 2027
August 19, 2026
Cedar Hill ISD Trustee Carma Morgan is honored to be selected as part of the Leadership Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Class of 2027.
Morgan, who retired from a 28-year career in education, was one of 26 school board trustees selected – and one of just seven from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
“As a trustee, newly retired from public education and with my skill set, I decided this was the best time to be part of the Leadership TASB program,” said Morgan, who has served on the CHISD Board of Trustees since 2022.
The Leadership TASB program was first developed in 1993 and has been a positive development of more than 1,000 school board trustees across Texas over the past 37 years.
“Leadership TASB continues to be a highly transformative program, designed to challenge and inspire leaders,” TASB Acting Executive Director Tiffany Dunne-Oldfield said. “Over the next year, these trustees will grow in ways they never anticipated as they expand their knowledge of board governance, education policy, and board leadership all with the goal of advancing excellent academic outcomes for the more than 5.5 million public school students in Texas.”
This year’s program will begin in Houston, October 7-9 at txEDCON, the largest gathering of public school leaders in the state, which is hosted by the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) and TASB. The members will travel to school districts around the state, before concluding the program in June at Summer Leadership Institute in Grapevine. Upon successful completion of the program, participants will earn the prestigious Master Trustee designation.
Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Maria Gamell said Morgan’s experience as an educator and trustee has been very beneficial to the board, and the community.
“As decision-makers for a school district, we should be leading the way as chief learners,” Gamell said. “Trustee Morgan’s decision to be part of Leadership TASB showcases her belief that education never stops, which ultimately benefits our students.”
Cedar Hill ISD Board President Dr. Denise Roache-Davis said the Board will benefit by having a trustee in the program for the second consecutive year. Board Secretary Denishea Williams was part of the Leadership TASB Class of 2026.
“I’m proud to serve on a Board with trustees who are dedicated to increasing their knowledge of effective governance.” Roache-Davis said.
Morgan, who has lived in Cedar Hill for 18 years, has five daughters. Three graduated from Collegiate High School, one from Cedar Hill High School and the youngest is currently a junior in Cedar Hill High School’s Early College Academy.
In addition to Leadership TASB, Morgan will begin working on her doctorate at East Texas A&M University this fall.
Morgan has a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Texas Woman’s University in Denton and a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Cameron University in her hometown of Lawton, Oklahoma.
Morgan served in the United States Air Force as a dental assistant for four years in Fort Worth, North Dakota, and South Korea.
“I want to change the narrative and advance the community,” Morgan said.
SOURCE Cedar Hill
SOURCE Cedar Hill
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