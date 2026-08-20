DeSoto city manager resigns; council considers economic master plan

DeSoto — The DeSoto City Council accepted the resignation of City Manager Brandon Godfrey during an executive session Tuesday, June 16 before turning its attention to an ambitious new commercial development strategy.
The council voted unanimously following a brief closed-door session to accept Godfrey’s letter of resignation, which took effect July 26. Council members offered no public discussion regarding the details of Godfrey's departure.
Isom Cameron is currently serving as Interim City Manager.
Planning for Long-Term Commercial Growth
Following the personnel action, Council Member Ken Waters introduced a proposal for a "Comprehensive Commercial Economic Master Plan" designed to structure DeSoto’s future growth into eight distinct economic districts.
"This is a foundation and a blueprint for long-term sustainable growth, economic development, and new opportunities for our city," Waters said. "This will attract more investment, strengthen our workforce, and build a more prosperous future for us."
Under the proposed plan, the city’s remaining commercial land would be organized into eight specialized zones:
-
The ARC District: Focused on sports, fitness, aquatics, and young professional amenities near Polk Street and Parkerville Road .
-
Entertainment District: Situated along the I-35E corridor, targeting regional dining, shopping, and venue attractions.
-
North and South Hampton Districts: Dedicated to professional offices, commercial development, dining, and civic facilities along Hampton Road .
-
Belt Line District: Encompassing commercial and retail corridors along Belt Line Road.
-
Medical District: Positioned north of Danieldale Road to attract healthcare facilities and institutions.
-
Thorntree District: Centered around Thorntree Golf Club to draw high-income events and residential amenities.
-
Industrial District: Preserving the existing industrial footprint to target high-sales-tax commercial partners.
Waters suggested that city staff and economic development teams focus on developing one primary district at a time, starting with the ARC and Entertainment districts, to build visible momentum before rotating resources.
Council Debates Alignment and Financial Impact
While council members expressed support for intentional economic planning, several raised questions regarding how the proposal fits into existing city plans and how it might impact municipal finances.
A key point of discussion involved Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones (TIRZ), which capture property tax growth within a designated area to pay for local public infrastructure.
Mayor Pro Tem Crystal Chism noted that while TIRZ districts can be useful tools for developers, freezing property tax revenues into long-term reinvestment accounts can restrict funds needed for the city's general operating budget.
"TIRZ is a great tool, but... it freezes the revenue that we would get in," Chism said. "I have some pause and hesitation on that because I don't want an unstable budget.”
Former council member Kay Brown-Patrick, also voiced concerns during public comment, arguing that focusing on eight sequential districts could delay development in some areas of the city for years.
“I think we need more of a plan that focuses on strengthening the city of Desoto's commercial corridors that include supporting our small businesses and recruiting targeted industries and redevelopment,” Brown-Patrick said.
Agustin "Gus" Garcia, executive director of the DeSoto Development Corporation, noted that while the framework offers a clear vision, additional analysis is needed to align the concept and the city’s overall strategic plan.
The council voted unanimously to direct city staff and economic development officials to further review the proposal's district boundaries and report back to the council with additional details at a future meeting.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and was edited by staff before publication.