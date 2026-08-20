Council celebrates local police reaccreditation

Irving — The Irving City Council honored the city's police force for achieving elite state accreditation during its regular meeting.
Meeting on July 30, the council addressed a packed agenda that ranged from civic group presentations to zoning amendments intended to protect the character of local residential areas.
Police Department Earns Reaccreditation Gold Standard
In a major ceremonial moment, Allen Police Chief Steve Dye, representing the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA), presented Chief Derek Miller and the Irving Police Department with their certificate of reaccreditation.
The Irving PD first achieved accreditation status first accredited in 2009, and remains in an elite tier of law enforcement agencies in the state. Of the roughly 2,700 law enforcement agencies across Texas, only 232 have successfully achieved and maintained TPCA accreditation status.
"This reaccreditation confirms that Irving PD is among the very best in Texas," Dye said.
Dye highlighted that the department underwent a rigorous multi-year audit and standard evaluations covering 173 operational benchmarks.
Chief Miller credited the department's front-line officers and community support.
"This is emblematic of the hard work and dedication that the over 600 men and women of your department put in every day," Miller said.
Community Service and Heritage Recognized
The council also received public service presentations from the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh.
Representatives Hema Narasimman and Pranjal Vaidya outlined local volunteer initiatives, including park cleanups along Kinwest Parkway, blood drives with Carter BloodCare, and donating over 1,800 pounds of food to Metrocrest Services and Irving Cares. They also noted that 37 local temples and gurdwaras are participating in events celebrating America's upcoming 250th anniversary of independence.
"Our diversity is not a challenge to overcome; it's one of America's greatest strengths," Narasimman said.
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Housing Action Plan: Approved the submission of the fiscal year 2026–2027 Action Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for federal grant funds, passing 7–2.
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Tax Abatement: Designated approximately 14.7 acres as Tax Abatement Reinvestment Zone No. 66 and approved a related tax abatement agreement with Trillium Engineering LLC.
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Zoning Changes: Approved several zoning map and comprehensive plan amendments, including properties on Brentwood Drive and Walnut Hill Lane.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and was edited by staff before publication.