68 years and still going
August 26, 2026
Oscar and Kaye Ward will celebrate 68 years of marriage on Aug. 29. They met at church when they were in high school in Houston. Oscar graduated from the University of Houston in 1961, and they moved to Irving in 1968 with their two sons. Oscar served nine years as an Irving city councilman. They are members of First Baptist Church in Irving. The Wards have four grandchildren, a great-grand daughter and another on the way.
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