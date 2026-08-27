TB testing offered at MacArthur High
August 27, 2026
Irving—Dallas County Health and Human Services is investigating a possible tuberculosis exposure at MacArthur High School from the 2025-26 school year. Irving ISD is offering free testing for returning 10th, 11th, and 12th graders who attended MacArthur last year and have not already been tested. Incoming 9th graders are not included.
Officials say the risk to the general public remains low, and that the testing recommendation does not mean a student was definitely exposed. If your student is eligible, reach out to Irving ISD or Dallas County Health and Human Services for testing locations and scheduling.
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