Pet of the week
August 27, 2026
Meet Gladys! Gladys is an 8-month-old Shepherd mix with a sweet personality and a heart full of love. She was surrendered through no fault of her own and is now looking for a family to call her own. Her previous owner shared that Gladys was an inside dog, is housetrained, and absolutely loves attention, treats and cuddles. Gladys still has plenty of youthful energy and excitement. To learn more about Gladys please contact the Tri-City Animal Shelter at tricities@cedarhilltx.com or call 972-293-7387.
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