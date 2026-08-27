Higher education opportunities available in Grand Prairie
August 27, 2026
Grand Prairie—Grand Prairie Independent School District is partnering with East Texas A&M University to make higher learning opportunities more accessible in Grand Prairie.
"By reducing barriers to distance and cost, we are creating a direct pipeline to college degrees and professional certifications, right in the heart of our great city," the district posted on its website. "This initiative is designed to expand affordable, accessible pathways to higher education."
The program offers flexible options, including virtual classes Monday through Friday, 5-10 p.m. and in-person classes at the university's satellite campus at Dubiski Career High School.
Initial program offerings include:
- Bachelor’s Degrees in Bilingual Education and Special Education
- Master’s Degrees focused on:
Increasing the number of Dual Credit credentialed teachers
- Educational Administration.
According to the district, the long-term vision is to expand course offerings to meet the evolving needs of the Grand Prairie community. Learn more and apply at gpisd.org/about-gpisd/etamu.
SOURCE Grand Prairie ISD
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