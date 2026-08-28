Humane Society hosts birthday pawty & pet adoption event
August 28, 2026
Fort Worth — In celebration of its 50th anniversary, D&M Leasing is partnering with the Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) to host the 50th Birthday Pawty & Pet Adoption Event this Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the HSNT Keller Regional Adoption Center.
D&M Leasing will cover adoption fees on all puppies, dogs, kittens, and cats. Every adopted pet will go home with a swag bag including toys, treats, and more to help them get started with their forever family.
"Reaching 50 years in business is an incredible milestone, but it means very little without the community that supported us every step of the way," said Kelly Strausser, chief operating officer at D&M Leasing. "It’s about giving back to the families and neighbors who made it possible. Partnering with the Humane Society of North Texas allows us to celebrate by helping local pets find loving homes, and we couldn’t think of a better way to mark half a century in North Texas."
“We are thrilled to partner with D&M Leasing for such a special milestone,” said Cassie Davidson, vice president of Marketing, Communications, and Public Relations for the Humane Society of North Texas. “Their team cares deeply about this community and about helping pets find loving homes, and that makes this partnership especially meaningful to us. We’re grateful for their generosity and excited to celebrate their 50th anniversary in a way that will make a real difference for pets and families across North Texas.”
The HSNT Keller Regional Adoption Center is located at 330 Rufe Snow Dr, Keller, TX 76248. Standard adoption screening processes will apply during the event.
SOURCE Humane Society of North Texas
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