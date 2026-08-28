Council maps out future budget priorities

August 28, 2026

Coppell — The Coppell City Council spent nearly four hours diving into the city’s financial future on Tuesday night, during an intensive strategy workshop centered heavily on property value projections and their impact on the upcoming municipal budget.

Mayor Wes Mays called "Financial Strategy Session Number Two" to order inside Town Center July 21, bringing together councilmembers, administrative leaders, and finance officials to map out fiscal priorities for the coming year.

A central focus of the workshop was a detailed presentation on forecasted assessed property valuations delivered by Kim Tiehen, director of Strategic Financial Engagement. Because property taxes make up the backbone of the city's General Fund, funding vital municipal services like police, fire, parks, and street maintenance, these preliminary figures serve as the foundational metric for setting the city's tax rate and operational budget.

Tiehen walked the council through key property valuation trends and fiscal mechanics:

  1. Comparing Growth Cycles: Finance officials evaluated expected commercial and residential property assessments against historic growth trends to identify patterns in real estate values across the city.

  2. Pre-Finalization Planning: Evaluating these projections early allows city leaders to anticipate total tax roll revenues well before county appraisal districts formally finalize the certified tax rolls later in the season.

  3. Pacing Operational Costs: The forecasted metrics give the council a clearer picture of whether projected property tax revenues will adequately cover rising municipal operational costs, inflationary pressures, and scheduled debt service payments.

Throughout the evening, Tiehen, alongside Deputy City Managers Kent Collins and Traci Leach, guided the council through several key financial pillars:

  • Property Values & Revenue Projections: Analyzing preliminary property appraisal forecasts and General Fund revenue expectations to balance the tax burden with community service needs.

  • Expenditures & Capital Outlay: Reviewing mandatory operating expenses alongside major equipment purchases and capital infrastructure projects.

  • Council Initiatives: Evaluating dedicated funding for specific city programs and long-term strategic projects prioritized by the mayor and council.

  • Debt Service Strategy: Examining expenditure forecasts and incoming revenue dedicated to paying off municipal bonds and long-term debt.

  • Community Service Funding: Discussing financial support requests from local nonprofit and service organizations that partner with the city.

The workshop featured broad council participation. Mayor Pro Tem Jim Walker and Councilmembers Don Carroll, Kevin Nevels, Ramesh Premkumar, and Biju Mathew were present at the start of the meeting, while Councilmember Mark Hill joined remotely during a brief recess. Councilmember Brianna Hinojosa-Smith was absent. City Manager Mike Land and senior staff were also on hand to answer council inquiries.

No residents registered to address the Council during the two public comment opportunities, and no binding votes were taken during the workshop.

The valuation forecasts and feedback gathered during Tuesday's session will directly shape the city manager’s formal proposed budget and tax rate recommendations, which will be presented for formal public hearings and council approval later.

This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and was edited by staff before publication.