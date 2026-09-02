City of Coppell Offices and Facilities Closed for Labor Day
September 02, 2026
COPPELL, TX— All City of Coppell administrative offices along with Coppell Municipal Court, Police Department records office, Cozby Library and Community Commons, Coppell Senior and Community Center at Grapevine Springs, the Biodiversity Education Center, Coppell Animal Services, the Coppell Arts Center, and Rolling Oaks Memorial Center administrative office will be closed on Monday, September 7, in observance of Labor Day.
The CORE will be open from 7 am – 7 pm, with the outdoor pool open from 1 – 7 pm. Wagon Wheel Tennis & Pickleball Center will be open from 9 am–6 pm.
Trash and recycling service will run as regularly scheduled.
All City offices and facilities will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, September 8. For more information, please call 972-462-0022.
SOURCE: City of Coppell
SOURCE: City of Coppell
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