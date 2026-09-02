Council approves rapid-response fire tech, early debt payoff

September 02, 2026

Lancaster —On Aug. 24, the Lancaster City Council tackled a forward-looking agenda, greenlighting cutting-edge firefighting technology, an eco-friendly infrastructure initiative and strategic debt management.

Mayor Clyde Hairston opened the meeting by proclaiming September 7–11, 2026, as National Payroll Week. The council then moved quickly into high-impact municipal business.

Cutting-Edge Public Safety Investment

In a major move for city infrastructure and emergency services, the council approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of the City of Lancaster Limited Tax Note Series 2026. The short-term debt instrument funds key fleet upgrades for the Lancaster Fire Department, including a new standard fire engine for Station 2, a new ambulance for Med 3 at Station 3, and a pioneering rapid-intervention unit.

Fire Chief Kenneth Johnson presented the new rapid-intervention apparatus, manufactured by Advanced Fire Tactical Suppression. Built on a Ford F-450 chassis and priced at roughly $400,000, Lancaster will be the first city in the nation to fully implement this dual-pump, high-and-low-pressure technology.

Johnson highlighted several key capabilities of the new truck:

  • Heat & Damage Suppression: Operates via ultra-small high-pressure water droplets that absorb up to 90% of fire heat and evaporate as steam, dramatically reducing indoor water damage.

  • Efficiency: In tests on 1,500-square-foot residential structures, the apparatus knocked down heavy flames in under 40 seconds using just 17 gallons of water.

  • Fleet Protection: Reduces operational wear-and-tear and fuel costs by responding to grass and car fires in place of $1.3 million heavy engines.

  • Delivery Timeline: Custom construction is expected to take six months, accompanied by intensive firefighter training.

Paving the Way with Recycled Plastic

The council voted to approve a $195,756.27 professional services agreement with Reynolds Asphalt & Construction Company for a pilot plastic road project on Hammond Avenue.

Developed in partnership with the University of Texas at Arlington Engineering Department and TxDOT, the project reconstructs the street down to the base and overlays it with asphalt infused with recycled plastic. City Manager Opal Mauldin-Jones noted that Lancaster is among the first municipalities in Texas to pilot the durable, eco-friendly surface, which extends roadway life expectancy.

Additional Council Actions & Financial Prudence

The council enacted several other key measures aimed at long-term fiscal health and regional connectivity:

  • Early Bond Redemption: Approved redeeming $205,000 of 2015 surplus revenue certificates of obligation (maturing in 2028) early, yielding an average 3.125% annual interest savings for the city's debt service fund.

  • Major Infrastructure Contracts: Passed engineering agreements for the Wintergreen Road reconstruction ($2.51M), Ferris Road improvements near the Lancaster Regional Airport ($2.55M), and a citywide bridge rehabilitation master plan ($445,050).

  • Sewer Easement Accepted: Approved a 7,885-foot sanitary sewer easement from McClain Investment Property, LLC, serving commercial facilities at 200 West Park Place Drive.

This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and was edited by staff before publication.