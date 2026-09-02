Council approves rapid-response fire tech, early debt payoff
Lancaster —On Aug. 24, the Lancaster City Council tackled a forward-looking agenda, greenlighting cutting-edge firefighting technology, an eco-friendly infrastructure initiative and strategic debt management.
Cutting-Edge Public Safety Investment
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Heat & Damage Suppression: Operates via ultra-small high-pressure water droplets that absorb up to 90% of fire heat and evaporate as steam, dramatically reducing indoor water damage.
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Efficiency: In tests on 1,500-square-foot residential structures, the apparatus knocked down heavy flames in under 40 seconds using just 17 gallons of water.
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Fleet Protection: Reduces operational wear-and-tear and fuel costs by responding to grass and car fires in place of $1.3 million heavy engines.
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Delivery Timeline: Custom construction is expected to take six months, accompanied by intensive firefighter training.
Paving the Way with Recycled Plastic
Additional Council Actions & Financial Prudence
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Early Bond Redemption: Approved redeeming $205,000 of 2015 surplus revenue certificates of obligation (maturing in 2028) early, yielding an average 3.125% annual interest savings for the city's debt service fund.
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Major Infrastructure Contracts: Passed engineering agreements for the Wintergreen Road reconstruction ($2.51M), Ferris Road improvements near the Lancaster Regional Airport ($2.55M), and a citywide bridge rehabilitation master plan ($445,050).
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Sewer Easement Accepted: Approved a 7,885-foot sanitary sewer easement from McClain Investment Property, LLC, serving commercial facilities at 200 West Park Place Drive.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and was edited by staff before publication.
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