Pet of the week
September 03, 2026
Priscilla is a loving and playful Domestic Short Hair cat who can be a bit timid at first but is so ready to find her forever home! She would thrive in a home with other cats to socialize with and boost her confidence. She weighs 7.5 pounds, and her date of birth is April 25, 2025. She has been spayed. It is unknown if she is good with dogs, but she is not good with children. If you are interested in Priscilla please email DFW Humane Society at adopt@dfwhumane.com or call 972-721-7788.
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