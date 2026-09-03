Wilmer hires new law firm
September 03, 2026
Wilmer—Last week the Wilmer City Council voted unanimously to hire Nichols, Jackson, Dillard, Hager & Smith, L.L.P. as the city’s new law firm.
A well-respected firm in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Nichols, Jackson, Dillard, Hager & Smith, L.L.P. served as Wilmer’s law firm for a number of years in the past and are pleased to be back on board with the city.
“We look forward to working with our new legal counsel as we continue strengthening City operations and ensuring the City receives sound legal guidance in serving our residents and City Council,” interim City Administrator Frank Posada said. “Their experience in municipal law will be a valuable resource as we navigate the opportunities and responsibilities ahead.”
Nichols, Jackson, Dillard, Hager & Smith, L.L.P. currently serves as the municipal law firm for over two dozen cities, towns, appraisal districts, and transportation authorities throughout Texas.
“We are committed to making thoughtful, transparent decisions and continuing to move Wilmer forward.” Posada said.
SOURCE City of Wilmer
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