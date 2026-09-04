High School Football: DFW powerhouses headline UIL week 2 slate

September 04, 2026

Texas high school football moves into Week 2 of the 2026 UIL season, featuring several high-stakes matchups across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. Highlighting this weekend's schedule are critical non-district showdowns involving regional contenders, including Duncanville, DeSoto, Coppell, Cedar Hill, and Irving's Ranchview, as teams look to establish early momentum.

Heavyweight Showdowns Highlight Week 2

No. 5 DeSoto at No. 1 Allen

  • When: Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 PM CDT

  • Where: Eagle Stadium (Allen, TX)

  • Matchup: No. 5 DeSoto Eagles (0-1) at No. 1 Allen Eagles (1-0)

DeSoto looks to rebound following a challenging national opening-week matchup as they travel north to challenge top-ranked Allen. Ranked No. 5 in the statewide MaxPreps computer rankings, DeSoto faces a formidable test against an Allen squad riding the momentum of an opening-week victory over Duncanville. 

Cedar Hill at No. 2 Duncanville

  • When: Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 PM CDT

  • Where: Panther Stadium (Duncanville, TX) 

  • Matchup: Cedar Hill Longhorns (0-1) at No. 2 Duncanville Panthers (0-1)

A classic South Dallas County rivalry takes center stage as Cedar Hill travels to take on second-ranked Duncanville. Both perennial contenders enter the matchup at 0-1 following rigorous Week 1 scheduling and will be hungry to secure their first victory of the season.

No. 14 Coppell at No. 7 Waxahachie

  • When: Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 PM CDT

  • Where: Stuart B. Lumpkins Stadium (Waxahachie, TX)

  • Matchup: No. 14 Coppell Cowboys (1-0) at No. 7 Waxahachie Indians (1-0)

One of the premier top-25 matchups of the week features No. 14 Coppell traveling south to take on No. 7 Waxahachie . Both teams enter with unblemished 1-0 records and look to secure a statement victory in the non-district calendar.

Local Standouts in Statewide Stat Leaderboards

Defensive playmakers across the area are already making noise at the statewide level. Freshman defensive back Jaquan Francis of Irving Ranchview earned a spot among Texas' top ballhawks, pulling down two interceptions in Week 1 to land on the statewide leaderboards.

Area Teams in the MaxPreps Statewide Top 25

Several South Dallas and North Texas programs enter Week 2 with top-25 billing:

  • No. 2 – Duncanville Panthers (0-1) 

  • No. 5 – DeSoto Eagles (0-1)

  • No. 14 – Coppell Cowboys (1-0).

Broadcast & Streaming Information

  • Live Video Streams: Fans can watch live broadcasts of select games through the NFHS Network and Texan Live

  • Live Scoring & Stats: Real-time scoring updates, full team schedules, and statewide statistical leaderboards are available on MaxPreps.

This article was created with artificial intelligence and was edited by staff before publication.