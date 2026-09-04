Week 1 Wrap-Up: DFW High Schools Kick Off 2026 Season

The 2026 Texas high school football season officially launched last week with an action-packed slate across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. South Dallas and North DFW powerhouses tested their depth early against brutal non-district schedules, yielding dynamic highlights, shutout victories, and hard-fought battles.
State Heavyweights & Top 25 Teams
DeSoto & Duncanville Hit Early Roadblocks
The opening weekend proved tough for two of the state's most decorated programs:
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No. 5 DeSoto dropped its Week 1 opener on the road in a national showcase against Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas (38–14), entering Week 2 sitting at 0–1.
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No. 2 Duncanville also faced a tough test out of the gate, falling 26–7 against top-ranked Allen to open the season at 0–1.
Both powerhouse programs look to reset immediately as they clash against each other or state-ranked foes in Week 2.
No. 14 Coppell Starts Strong
Unlike their South Dallas counterparts, the Coppell Cowboys (1–0) made a statement in Week 1. Ranked No. 14 in the MaxPreps statewide computer poll, Coppell secured a solid opening victory to kick off their 2026 campaign on the right foot.
Irving Schools Action: MacArthur Wins Opener, Nimitz & Irving Fall
Irving ISD teams kicked off their 2026 campaigns with a mixture of tight finishes and non-district challenges:
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Irving MacArthur Cardinals (1–0): The Cardinals fought off Carrollton Creekview in a high-scoring opener, pulling away for a 32–26 victory.
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Irving Nimitz Vikings (0–1): In a 77-point thriller, Nimitz came up just short in a shootout against Dallas Bryan Adams, dropping a 42–35 decision.
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Irving Tigers (0–1): The Tigers faced a tough road matchup to open the season, falling 56–14 against Corsicana.
Class 4A Irving Ranchview (CFBISD) Earns Week 1 Victory
Operating under Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD in Class 4A Division I, the Irving Ranchview Wolves (1–0) earned an impressive 41–27 opening-night victory over Carrollton Turner. Ranchview pulled away behind a high-powered offensive effort, securing a 1–0 start to the season.
Wilmer-Hutchins Pitches a Week 1 Shutout
The Wilmer-Hutchins Eagles (1–0) leaned on a stingy, physical defense to secure a 9–0 victory over the Fort Worth Dunbar Wildcats. Offensive key players Detrick James and Sterling Martin controlled the clock and game flow, helping the Eagles open their season with a clean sheet.
Lancaster Tested Against State Powerhouse
The Lancaster Tigers (0–1) faced a monumental test right out of the gate, traveling to face statewide No. 3 Houston North Shore. The Tigers struggled to build offensive momentum against the perennial state contenders, falling 35–0.
Grand Prairie & South Grand Prairie Fall in Heartbreakers
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Grand Prairie Gophers (0–1): The Gophers dropped their season opener 38–0 on the road against Lakeview Centennial at Homer B. Johnson Stadium in Garland.
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South Grand Prairie Warriors (0–1): In a tight battle, South Grand Prairie outgained the Timber Creek Falcons by nearly 120 yards but couldn't convert opportunities into points, falling just short in a 27–25 heartbreaker.
The Cedar Hill Longhorns (0–1) battled through a grueling Week 1 slate, falling 21–14 against Crowley before setting their sights on an iconic Week 2 matchup against Duncanville.
Individual Standout: Irving's Defense Steps Up
On the individual leaderboards, freshman defensive back Jaquan Francis of Irving Ranchview made an immediate impact on the varsity stage. Francis pulled down 2 interceptions in his Week 1 debut, placing his name directly onto the MaxPreps statewide interception leaderboard alongside some of the top defensive backs in Texas.
This article was created with artificial intelligence and was edited by staff before publication.