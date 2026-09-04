Police hunt for armed trio
September 04, 2026
DeSoto — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects involved in an afternoon armed robbery following an online transaction gone wrong earlier this month.
The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, in the 700 block of E. Pleasant Run Road. According to DeSoto Police, the victim had arranged a Facebook Marketplace exchange at the location when they were confronted by three unknown men and held up at gunpoint.
Investigators have released details on the suspects:
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Suspect 1: A thin Black male with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black beanie or ski mask, a light gray long-sleeve shirt, and checkered pajama pants.
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Suspect 2: Last seen wearing a black hoodie.
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Suspect 3: Last seen wearing a yellow hoodie.
After threatening the victim with a firearm, the trio stole the victim's vehicle to make their escape. Officers later located the stolen vehicle abandoned a short distance from the scene.
Detectives currently believe this was an isolated incident. The investigation remains active and ongoing, and police have not released additional details at this time.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding his accomplices is urged to contact DeSoto Police detectives at 469-658-3050. Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting the keyword DESOTO and the tip info to 847411.
SOURCE City of DeSoto
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