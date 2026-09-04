Armed customer kills bank robbery suspect
September 04, 2026
Cedar Hill — A suspect attempting an armed robbery at a Chase Bank on Monday morning, Aug. 31, died after being shot by a customer inside the building, local authorities said.
Cedar Hill police officers responded to a robbery in progress call at approximately 9:04 a.m. at the Chase Bank branch located in the 200 block of North Highway 67 Service Road.
According to preliminary reports from investigators, an unidentified man armed with a knife entered the lobby and demanded money from bank employees. During the confrontation, an armed witness inside the bank drew a firearm and shot the suspect.
The injured suspect fled the building on foot. Responding Cedar Hill police officers located the suspect a short distance away and immediately administered life-saving aid. Cedar Hill paramedics transported the suspect to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police emphasized that no officers discharged their weapons during the response. No significant injuries were reported among bank staff, customers, witnesses, or responding officers.
The customer who shot the suspect remained at the bank, met with officers, and is fully cooperating with the investigation.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit are actively reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses. Agents from the FBI’s Dallas office were also notified and responded to the scene to assist.
Authorities confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public. Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is encouraged to reach out to the Cedar Hill Police Department.
Police have not indicated whether any criminal charges will be filed against the customer who discharged their firearm.
This article was created with artificial intelligence and was reviewed and edited by Rambler Texas Media staff before publication.
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