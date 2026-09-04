Takeaways from Duncanville’s City Update
Duncanville — From regional emergency coordination and fire safety enhancements to new economic agreements and public library events, the City of Duncanville’s municipal departments released a comprehensive operational report detailing recent local government activities, public safety efforts and community infrastructure work.
Regional Coordination & Fire Administration
Pre-Fire Planning & Operations
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Cedar Square Strip Center (Wheatland Rd. & Cedar Ridge Dr.)
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Tom Thumb Strip Center (Wheatland Rd. & Cedar Ridge Dr.)
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Emergency Medical Services (EMS): 100 calls
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Fires: 2 (1 grass fire, 1 structure fire)
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Hazardous Situations: 7 (3 vehicle collisions, 2 natural gas odors, 2 smoke investigations, 1 carbon monoxide call, 1 general odor)
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Public Service Assists: 11 (10 citizen assists, 1 lost person search)
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Non-Emergency/Cancelled: 13 (6 cancelled box alarms, 6 false alarms, 1 good intent call.)
Police Training & K9 Progress
Economic & Community Development
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Hajoca Corporation / Moore Supply Co.: Following a public hearing, the board approved an amended economic development incentive agreement for the company.
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Main Station Duncanville Ltd.: The board formally approved the redemption of its Limited Partnership Interest in the project.
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Shop Local Initiative: DCEDC continues to promote local business engagement through the ongoing Duncanville Open Rewards shop-local campaign.
Park Maintenance & Athletic Fields
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Tree & Limb Removal: Completed major limb clearance and debris removal at Armstrong, Rotary, Harrington, Lakeside, Big Shenandoah, and Pyburn Parks. A fallen tree near the Lakeside Park playground was successfully cleared.
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Visibility Improvements: Low-hanging branches were trimmed along James Collins Boulevard, Armstrong Park, and near the Senior Center to improve pedestrian sidewalk access.
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Athletic Field Preparation: Staff painted soccer fields at Harrington Park and foul lines at Harrington, Alexander, and Lions Parks. Soccer goals and nets were installed across Harrington Fields 1–7 and 10–12. Despite high summer temperatures, staff maintained a field quality rating of 4 out of 5 across all baseball facilities.
Public Works Water Report
Recreation Center News
Upcoming Community Events & Library Programs
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Duncanville Public Library Annual Book Sale: Hosted by the Friends of the Duncanville Public Library, the cash-only sale takes place at the library:
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Friends Member Preview Day: Thursday, Sept. 10
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General Public Sale: Friday, September 11 – Saturday, Sept. 12
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Festival de las Americas: Planning is currently underway for Duncanville's upcoming multicultural festival, with city fire officials participating in event safety planning.
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