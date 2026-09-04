Takeaways from Duncanville’s City Update

September 04, 2026

Duncanville — From regional emergency coordination and fire safety enhancements to new economic agreements and public library events, the City of Duncanville’s municipal departments released a comprehensive operational report detailing recent local government activities, public safety efforts and community infrastructure work.

Regional Coordination & Fire Administration

On Aug. 20, Duncanville Fire Administration leadership met with city managers, fire chiefs, and police chiefs at the Southwest Regional Communications Center to discuss the Tyler Computer-Assisted Dispatch (CAD) project. Following the meeting, Regional Emergency Management Coordinator Lauren Sanchez, who was appointed to the temporary role by regional city managers, began coordinating with regional partners to address technical and operational needs.

Department officials will meet on Aug. 28 with the Interim City Manager to discuss plans for an upcoming 2027 Insurance Services Office (ISO) inspection, aiming for a prestigious Class 1 ISO rating. 

Pre-Fire Planning & Operations

To improve firefighter safety and emergency response preparedness, Fire Chief Chris Connealy conducted commercial pre-fire plans at two major local retail centers:

  • Cedar Square Strip Center (Wheatland Rd. & Cedar Ridge Dr.) 

  • Tom Thumb Strip Center (Wheatland Rd. & Cedar Ridge Dr.) 

During the latest operational reporting period, the Duncanville Fire Department responded to 135 calls for service, including:

  • Emergency Medical Services (EMS): 100 calls

  • Fires: 2 (1 grass fire, 1 structure fire)

  • Hazardous Situations: 7 (3 vehicle collisions, 2 natural gas odors, 2 smoke investigations, 1 carbon monoxide call, 1 general odor)

  • Public Service Assists: 11 (10 citizen assists, 1 lost person search)

  • Non-Emergency/Cancelled: 13 (6 cancelled box alarms, 6 false alarms, 1 good intent call.)

The Fire Marshal’s Office completed 11 business inspections, two fire alarm acceptances, one vent hood acceptance, eight plan reviews, and one Design Review Committee evaluation.

Police Training & K9 Progress

The Duncanville Police Department’s Alpha Days platoon recently completed specialized training on Critical Incidents for Officers, focusing on decision-making, scene command, and resource coordination during rapidly evolving emergencies.

Local law enforcement also collaborated with surrounding agencies during a regional Texas Gang Database and Gang Tattoo Identification seminar hosted by the Duncanville ISD Police Department and coordinated by Officer Marshall.

Economic & Community Development

At its regular meeting on Aug. 24, the Duncanville Community and Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC) Board took key actions to support local commercial growth:

  • Hajoca Corporation / Moore Supply Co.: Following a public hearing, the board approved an amended economic development incentive agreement for the company.

  • Main Station Duncanville Ltd.: The board formally approved the redemption of its Limited Partnership Interest in the project.

  • Shop Local Initiative: DCEDC continues to promote local business engagement through the ongoing Duncanville Open Rewards shop-local campaign.

Park Maintenance & Athletic Fields

City parks crews performed extensive tree trimming and storm cleanup across several city facilities:

  • Tree & Limb Removal: Completed major limb clearance and debris removal at Armstrong, Rotary, Harrington, Lakeside, Big Shenandoah, and Pyburn Parks. A fallen tree near the Lakeside Park playground was successfully cleared.

  • Visibility Improvements: Low-hanging branches were trimmed along James Collins Boulevard, Armstrong Park, and near the Senior Center to improve pedestrian sidewalk access.

  • Athletic Field Preparation: Staff painted soccer fields at Harrington Park and foul lines at Harrington, Alexander, and Lions Parks. Soccer goals and nets were installed across Harrington Fields 1–7 and 10–12. Despite high summer temperatures, staff maintained a field quality rating of 4 out of 5 across all baseball facilities.

Public Works Water Report

During the week of Aug. 17–23, Duncanville Public Works pumped 52,026,300 gallons of water, with an estimated system loss of 227,500 gallons.

Recreation Center News

The Duncanville Recreation Center officially welcomed new Recreation Team member Adam Clark. Additionally, team member Clarence Booker was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for outstanding customer service and teamwork.

Upcoming Community Events & Library Programs

  • Duncanville Public Library Annual Book Sale: Hosted by the Friends of the Duncanville Public Library, the cash-only sale takes place at the library:
     

    • Friends Member Preview Day: Thursday, Sept. 10

    • General Public Sale: Friday, September 11 – Saturday, Sept. 12

  • Festival de las Americas: Planning is currently underway for Duncanville's upcoming multicultural festival, with city fire officials participating in event safety planning.

SOURCE City of Duncanville