Duncanville PD wins national award for fentanyl crackdown
September 09, 2026
Duncanville—The Duncanville Police Department announced that Operation Ghost Town has been recognized with the 2025 United States Interdiction Coordinator (USIC) Domestic Investigation & Prosecution Award.
What began in July 2023 as an investigation by Duncanville PD’s two-man Narcotics Unit into fentanyl distribution throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area quickly grew far beyond the city limits.
As the investigation expanded, Duncanville investigators joined forces with a small group of Drug Enforcement Administration personnel investigating overlapping targets tied to fatal overdoses. Together, these investigators led Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) Operation Ghost Town, developing what became a complex, multi-state investigation targeting a large-scale fentanyl trafficking organization operating across Texas, Louisiana, and Arizona, with sources of supply extending into Mexico.
Operation Ghost Town ultimately resulted in the seizure of nearly one million fentanyl tablets, kilogram quantities of additional narcotics, more than 50 firearms, and over $500,000. The investigation secured 30 federal indictments and dismantled a trafficking network determined to be responsible for distributing more than 25 million fentanyl tablets between 2023 and 2025.
Operation Ghost Town was recognized at the White House in Washington, D.C., with the USIC Domestic Investigation & Prosecution Award, presented by the Office of National Drug Control Policy, which is part of the Executive Office of the President of the United States.
This national recognition is a testament to what can be accomplished by a small, dedicated investigative team supported by strong partnerships. The Duncanville Police Department is proud of the work of Sergeant Nathan Roach and Detective Gregory Seipert and grateful for their DEA counterparts and the many local, state, and federal agencies whose collaboration helped make Operation Ghost Town successful.
SOURCE The Duncanville Police Department
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!