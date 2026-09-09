DeSoto ISD board approves lower tax rate
September 09, 2026
DeSoto — DeSoto ISD trustees approved a lower 2026 tax rate, introduced new leaders for DeSoto High School’s band and choral programs, and heard public comments about district leadership, finances and academic performance during their Aug. 24 meeting.
The evening began with a celebration of the district’s Fine Arts department. Twanette Anderson, Director of Fine Arts, introduced two educators who recently joined the leadership of DeSoto High School’s music programs: Carl Lajani Jr., director of bands, and Vachelle Jackson, director of choral activities.
Lajani, a Southern University graduate and former member of the Human Jukebox marching band, comes to DeSoto after building a record of revitalizing high school band programs in Houston ISD and Iberia Parish. Notably, Lajani’s connection to the district is personal, his wife is an alumna of DeSoto High School and a former member of the Eagle Band.
Jackson, who holds a degree in music from Texas Woman’s University, brings over five years of secondary choral leadership experience to her role as Director of Choral Programs. Presenting her new theme, Legacy in Motion, Jackson highlighted the enthusiasm of her students.
Board sets lower tax rate
The board held a public hearing to consider an ordinance setting the property tax rate for the 2026–2027 fiscal year.
Texas Education Agency (TEA) Conservator Andrew Kim and Acting Superintendent Sandra Scott presented the proposed tax figures. The board outlined a total proposed tax rate of $1.2125 per $100 of property valuation, composed of:
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Maintenance & Operations (M&O): $0.7470 (down from $0.7552 in FY 2025–2026)
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Interest & Sinking (I&S): $0.4655 (down from $0.4700 in FY 2025–2026).
Kim said the district sets the tax rate but does not control taxable property values. He said some homeowners could still pay more if their property values increase.
Residents demand accountability
During the public comment portions of the meeting, residents and community members voiced sharp criticism regarding district performance, leadership instability, and financial management.
Several speakers criticized district leadership and academic performance and urged trustees to hire a permanent superintendent. Their remarks included claims about campus ratings, staffing, finances and previous district decisions.
"We are tired of going back and forth year after year... with a mess with these children, the school board, the school ratings, low-performing teachers, [and] low-performing principals," resident Fran Morgan said. “How does a school get an F rating? Because the principal's not doing his job. The teachers are not doing their job. They're coming into that school day to day pretending, just getting a paycheck and doing nothing with our kids.
“Get a leader. Look for someone who can lead."
Resident Mary Bonaparte echoed concerns over administrative turnover, district finances, and school performance metrics, urging trustees to exercise stricter fiduciary oversight.
“Our children deserve a school district where leadership is held accountable,” Bonaparte said. “We need leaders to bring back our once vibrant school district.”
Meanwhile, local parent Monica Adams urged the board to avoid short-term fixes when deciding on district leadership.
"Put our tax dollars where they belong in the classroom, supporting the kids and hire a permanent superintendent, not a temporary one," Adams said.
Outside advocate Lynn Davenport also addressed the board, arguing against the presence of state-appointed conservators and encouraging community members and trustees to focus on traditional, classroom-centered instructional fundamentals.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and was edited by staff before publication.
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