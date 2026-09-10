High School Football Roundup
September 10, 2026
Dallas County—High school football teams returned to the gridiron for Week 2 action on Sept. 4–5. From high-profile regional rivalries to non-district showdowns, local programs put their early-season preparations to the test.
Duncanville Panther Defense Dominates Cedar Hill
In a premier clash between long-time rivals, Duncanville High School pulled away for a 34–7 victory over Cedar Hill High School. The Panthers' defense shut down momentum early and contained the Longhorns through all four quarters.
DeSoto Eagles Drop Road Contest to Allen
DeSoto High School faced a tough Week 2 test on the road, taking a 50–6 loss against the Allen Eagles at the Allen Athletic Facility.
Lancaster Tigers Cruise Past Arlington Seguin
Lancaster High School delivered a complete performance on both sides of the ball, securing a convincing 30–7 win over Arlington Seguin.
Grand Prairie Gophers & South Grand Prairie Warriors Sweep
Grand Prairie High School turned in a flawless defensive effort on home turf, shutting out North Garland 33–0. Across town, South Grand Prairie High School won a thriller, outlasting Arlington Bowie 36–31 in a high-scoring battle.
Wilmer-Hutchins Falls Short
Representing the Hutchins area in Dallas ISD, Wilmer-Hutchins High School traded blows against Carrollton R.L. Turner before coming up short in a 39–32 loss at Standridge Stadium.
Nimitz & MacArthur Win Big for Irving ISD
Irving ISD teams made significant noise in Week 2. Irving Nimitz High School put on an offensive showcase, overwhelming Fort Worth Polytechnic 70–0. Meanwhile, Irving MacArthur High School picked up a strong road victory, defeating Fort Worth Southwest 24–14. Irving High School faced a tough assignment at C.H. Collins Stadium, falling 56–0 to Denton High School.
Ranchview Wolves Roll Past Ferris
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD,’s Ranchview High School delivered a dominant performance on the road, rolling past Ferris 51–20.
Coppell Cowboys Fall in Tight Contest
In a battle of state-ranked programs, Coppell High School lost a hard-fought battle to Waxahachie, falling 27–24 in Week 2 play.
This article was created with artificial intelligence and was edited by staff before publication.
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