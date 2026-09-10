Pet of the week
September 10, 2026
Arnold is the pet of the week. This sweet, gentle boy loves being around people and has a calm, affectionate personality that makes him an instant favorite. Don't let his strong appearance fool you. Arnold is a softie through and through. For more info on Arnold please email Tri-City Animal Shelter at tricities@cedarhilltx.com or call 972-223-6111.
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