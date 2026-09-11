Irving ISD adopts tax rate below $1
September 11, 2026
Irving — Amid statewide financial strain that has forced many Texas public school districts into deficit spending, the Irving Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the budget and tax-rate resolutions 7–0 at its August meeting, delivering a balanced $405 million budget alongside a property tax rate that fell below $1 per $100 valuation for the first time in roughly 15 years, according to Fernando Natividad, IISD’s district chief financial officer.
Natividad presented the 2026–2027 fiscal year budget during a public hearing at the board's regular monthly meeting on Aug. 17, highlighting that the district's $98.8 million general fund balance remains untouched.
"By definition, a balanced budget is a financial plan where revenues are equal to or greater than expenses," Natividad said. “I believe that there's a good chance that we may be the only district in the last five years, in the metroplex anyway, that has not been in a deficit."
2026-2027 Budget & Revenue Snapshot
- Total Projected Local Revenue: $314.5 Million
- Total System Wide Revenue: ~$406.0 Million
- Total Projected System Spending: ~$405.0 Million
- Projected Student Enrollment: 28,250
- Adopted Total Tax Rate: $0.9884 per $100 valuation
Tax rate
Trustees approved a combined tax rate of $0.9884 per $100 of taxable value, down from $1.0159 last year. However, the resolution stated that adopting the rate would result in an effective 2.3% increase in property taxes under the state's tax-rate calculation.
The drop in the adopted rate was made possible by:
- State-mandated compressed Maintenance & Operations rates (falling to approximately $0.6985).
- A reduced Interest & Sinking debt service rate ($0.2899), aided by conservative revenue estimates and strong local property values, which grew by 5.85% this past year.
- Decreased overall debt principal and interest payments, which will step down significantly to $54 million annually in future years.
Board members praised the finance team's proactive management, pointing to a monthly meeting schedule by the board finance committee that ensures strict oversight of function-level spending adjustments.
Addressing a board member's question regarding a $1.2 million decrease in the maintenance budget, financial leadership explained that recent 2023 voter-approved bond funds have absorbed major facility repair costs, such as roof replacements, while allowing the operational side to operate more efficiently across newer, consolidated campuses.
Accountability gains
Superintendent Dr. Dorian Galindo opened the administrative report with updates on the state's recently released accountability ratings. Irving ISD raised its overall district score from 76 to 78, seeing measurable gains in student achievement, academic growth, and closing performance gaps.
"These ratings are just a snapshot of where we are, not where we're going," Dr. Galindo stated, noting that a full presentation on state STAAR performance results will take place during the September board meeting. "We will celebrate our progress, own our challenges, and continue moving forward together."
Trustees also shared highlights from their visits to campuses across the district during the opening week of the school year. Board members toured several sites, including Barton Elementary, DeZavala Middle School, Irving High, MacArthur High, Farine Elementary, and Otis Brown Elementary.
Defending public education
While celebrating local financial stability, trustees expressed ongoing concern over state-level funding constraints and proposed voucher programs that threaten public education funding.
Trustee Nuzhat Hye commended district educators for maintaining high standards despite state-level headwinds, noting that teachers, drivers, cafeteria workers, and administrators continue to show up daily for students.
"The challenges facing public education are real, but so is our opportunity," Hye said. "Public education is still free, and it is still first class."
Trustees expressed gratitude to local voters for supporting the 2023 bond program, emphasizing that updated facilities like Barton Elementary give students modern, secure learning environments without sacrificing the district's long-term financial health.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and was edited by staff before publication.
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