Lancaster ISD faces budget squeeze

September 11, 2026

Lancaster — The Lancaster Independent School District (LISD) Board of Trustees convened on Aug. 26 for a public hearing to outline the district’s proposed budget and tax rate for the 2026–2027 fiscal year. Confronted with statewide demographic shifts, rising operational costs, and stagnant state funding formulas, district leadership presented a strategy focused on facility optimization, strategic spending, and long-term reorganization.

Superintendent addresses systemic pressures

Before diving into the numerical specifics, Superintendent Dr. Katrise Perera addressed the board and community members regarding the structural financial pressures impacting public education across Texas.

Dr. Perera highlighted that while federal discussions around Title I funding and block grant proposals capture major headlines, the more persistent struggle stems from declining local and state revenue streams coupled with fixed operational inflation.

Key challenges outlined by district leadership include:

  • Demographic Shifts & Lower Birth Rates: Statewide public school enrollment has fallen by nearly 80,000 students. Demographics studies commissioned by LISD previously signaled a decline in school-aged populations, a trend now directly impacting district revenue.

  • Outdated State Funding Formulas: Perera said state funding formulas have been stagnant since 2019 and noted that much state funding is tied to attendance rather than simple enrollment.

  • Escalating Operational Costs: Basic operational expenses have climbed significantly. For instance, the district budgeted $300,000 for transportation fuel last year and later increased that amount by $50,000. Perera said fuel, supplies and other costs have risen by at least 20% since 2019.

"There is very little runway left for us to adjust," Dr. Perera said. "We can't keep kicking this down the road."

Perera said she plans to commission a committee this fall to review future budget enhancements and adjustment options as the district reassesses facilities, capacity and staffing.

Budget highlights 

Chief Financial Officer Dana Mosley presented the formal proposed $90.4 million general operating budget alongside the 2026 proposed tax rate.


 | Financial Category | Proposed Amount (2026–2027) | Total General Fund Proposed Revenue | $78,433,673
| Local Tax Collections | $46,148,793
| Estimated State Aid  | $24,867,880
| Total General Fund Expenditures | $90,442,016
| Instruction (Function 11) | ~50% of overall budget
| Payroll Expenses | $70,515,037 (78% of overall budget)
| Recapture / Equalization (Function 91) | $1,500,000
| Projected Ending Fund Balance (2027) | $3,469,271

Because Lancaster ISD is classified as a property-rich district that is subject to state recapture laws, requiring approximately $1.5 million to be paid back to the state.

Despite state-level financial constraints, the district is proposing a lower total tax rate for property owners this year:

  • Proposed 2026 Total Tax Rate: $1.179 per $100 valuation (down from previous years).

  • Maintenance & Operations (M&O): Mosley said the M&O rate reflects TEA’s compressed Tier 1 rate plus the district’s maximum 17 voter-approved cents.

  • Interest & Sinking (I&S / Debt Service): Set at $0.4375, fulfilling previous commitments to taxpayers that recent bond sales would not raise the debt service tax rate. A recent bond sale is expected to save the district about $7 million in interest because of favorable market timing and rates.

Deficit recovery 

Lancaster ISD joins several neighboring districts in adopting a temporary deficit budget to maintain instructional standards while adjusting internal capacity. Mosley cited DeSoto’s $195,946 deficit budget and referenced deficit budgeting in other Best Southwest districts.

To curb fund balance depletion and restore fiscal balance, LISD is enacting a series of short- and long-term recovery initiatives:

  1. Asset Utilization: The district currently has unused land listed for sale, with an estimated minimum yield of $3.2 million. Mosley said cell tower property leases could generate about $12,000 annually.

  2. Immediate Hiring Controls: Freezing non-essential positions while optimizing existing staff allocation.

  3. Cash Flow Optimization: Maintaining 30-day net payment windows with vendors to maximize interest earnings on capital accounts.

  4. Student Outreach: Launching targeted "Come Home" campaigns to re-engage former students and track unaccounted-for transfers to ensure all eligible children are enrolled and supported.

Additional department budgets

In addition to the general operating fund, the board reviewed required standalone budgets:

  • Child Nutrition: The deliberate planned spend-down of the fund balance will fund updated cafeteria and kitchen serving lines across district campuses, leaving a projected ending balance of $2,086,196.

  • Debt Service: Projected collections of $29,681,162 against debt payments of $29,860,367, maintaining an ending fund balance of $10,369,960.

This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and was edited by staff before publication.