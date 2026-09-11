Lancaster ISD faces budget squeeze
Superintendent addresses systemic pressures
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Demographic Shifts & Lower Birth Rates: Statewide public school enrollment has fallen by nearly 80,000 students. Demographics studies commissioned by LISD previously signaled a decline in school-aged populations, a trend now directly impacting district revenue.
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Outdated State Funding Formulas: Perera said state funding formulas have been stagnant since 2019 and noted that much state funding is tied to attendance rather than simple enrollment.
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Escalating Operational Costs: Basic operational expenses have climbed significantly. For instance, the district budgeted $300,000 for transportation fuel last year and later increased that amount by $50,000. Perera said fuel, supplies and other costs have risen by at least 20% since 2019.
Budget highlights
| Financial Category | Proposed Amount (2026–2027) | Total General Fund Proposed Revenue | $78,433,673
| Local Tax Collections | $46,148,793
| Estimated State Aid | $24,867,880
| Total General Fund Expenditures | $90,442,016
| Instruction (Function 11) | ~50% of overall budget
| Payroll Expenses | $70,515,037 (78% of overall budget)
| Recapture / Equalization (Function 91) | $1,500,000
| Projected Ending Fund Balance (2027) | $3,469,271
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Proposed 2026 Total Tax Rate: $1.179 per $100 valuation (down from previous years).
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Maintenance & Operations (M&O): Mosley said the M&O rate reflects TEA’s compressed Tier 1 rate plus the district’s maximum 17 voter-approved cents.
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Interest & Sinking (I&S / Debt Service): Set at $0.4375, fulfilling previous commitments to taxpayers that recent bond sales would not raise the debt service tax rate. A recent bond sale is expected to save the district about $7 million in interest because of favorable market timing and rates.
Deficit recovery
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Asset Utilization: The district currently has unused land listed for sale, with an estimated minimum yield of $3.2 million. Mosley said cell tower property leases could generate about $12,000 annually.
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Immediate Hiring Controls: Freezing non-essential positions while optimizing existing staff allocation.
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Cash Flow Optimization: Maintaining 30-day net payment windows with vendors to maximize interest earnings on capital accounts.
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Student Outreach: Launching targeted "Come Home" campaigns to re-engage former students and track unaccounted-for transfers to ensure all eligible children are enrolled and supported.
Additional department budgets
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Child Nutrition: The deliberate planned spend-down of the fund balance will fund updated cafeteria and kitchen serving lines across district campuses, leaving a projected ending balance of $2,086,196.
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Debt Service: Projected collections of $29,681,162 against debt payments of $29,860,367, maintaining an ending fund balance of $10,369,960.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and was edited by staff before publication.
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