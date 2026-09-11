DeSoto Police make arrest after firearm discovery
September 11, 2026
DeSoto, TX—DeSoto Police (Delta Shift) officers responded to a 911 hang-up call near the 800 block of E. Pleasant Run Road on Saturday, Aug. 29, at approximately 9:15 p.m.
While checking an apartment-complex parking lot to determine the source of the call, officers contacted an adult male seated in a gray Nissan sedan. The vehicle was unlawfully parked, and loud music was coming from inside the passenger compartment. As officers approached, they observed an unholstered AR-style pistol on the front passenger-side floorboard.
Officers detained the man and identified him as 23-year-old Amyrion Damon Harris of Dallas. A records check confirmed that Harris is a convicted felon and legally prohibited from possessing a firearm. Officers also reportedly found approximately 1.6 ounces of marijuana in his possession. Harris was arrested and charged with “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon” and “Possession of Marijuana”.
SOURCE DeSoto Police Department
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