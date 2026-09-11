Bolt from DFW Airport named TSA’s top dog
September 11, 2026
Photo provided by TSA DFW
Washington—The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) offered a tail-wagging tribute to the hardworking explosives detection canines at TSA by announcing the national winner of the agency's annual Cutest Canine Contest. TSA is "pawsitively" proud to announce Bolt, a 3-year-old German shorthaired pointer from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), is declared the agency's top dog for 2026.
TSA conducted a nationwide contest on social media where the traveling public voted for the agency's "cutest canine" from among four finalists representing different regions of the country. TSA canine handlers from the nation's airports initially nominated 85 dogs in advance of employee online voting, which narrowed the field to the final four canines, all of whom are "doggone" dedicated.
Bolt is the third German shorthaired pointer to win the TSA Cutest Canine Contest in the last four years.
"Congratulations to this year's Cutest Canine Contest winner, Bolt, and thank you to the many explosives detection canine teams across the country who help protect America's transportation systems," TSA Administrator David P. Cummins said. "This recognition is a fun way to celebrate the extraordinary work of our canine teams and the strong bond between each canine and handler. Explosives detection canine teams are one of TSA's most effective and visible layers of security. These highly trained dogs and their handlers help detect threats in dynamic transportation environments, deter potential attacks and give travelers confidence that TSA is using proven, adaptable capabilities to protect the traveling public."
Bolt's handler, Daphne Wang, said her canine partner is an intense worker but has quite the personality.
"I am ecstatic for Bolt," Wang said. "He is such a character and a hard-working little guy. He absolutely loves his job and coming to work. I am so happy he gets to show the world his quirky personality.
“It's definitely an adventure working with Bolt every day. There is nothing ordinary about him. He works hard and plays even harder. He is always in working mode, even at home. He is never short on energy and is always 1,000% excited to go to work."
TSA employs canines like Bolt in its security operations nationwide. These explosives detection canine teams nimbly work through large groups of moving people to detect the source of an explosive's odor. Canine teams train regularly, and handlers learn to read subtle changes in their canine's behavior including when they detect the scent of an explosive. If a canine alerts its handler to the presence of an explosive's odor, the handler follows an established procedure to resolve the alarm with minimal impact to the screening lane.
These highly trained canines provide an effective tool for deterring and detecting explosive devices that threaten the nation's transportation systems. TSA trains its canine teams at the agency's national Canine Training Center in San Antonio. The National Explosives Detection Canine Team Program began in 1972 under the Federal Aviation Administration as a partnership with state and local law enforcement. This partnership continues today. The program was transferred to TSA following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
"Canines are an essential part of our team at TSA," Deputy Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said. "As cute as Bolt and our other canines are, the work they do is vital for TSA's national security mission."
SOURCE Transportation Security Administration
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!