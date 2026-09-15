Teen charged with manslaughter
September 15, 2026
Grand Prairie — An 18-year-old Dallas man has been charged with manslaughter after a high-speed, two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on East Jefferson Street left another driver dead.
The crash occurred at about 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the 300 block of East Jefferson Street. Police said a Dodge passenger car traveling eastbound on Jefferson Street struck a Ford SUV as it turned from westbound Jefferson Street onto Southeast Second Street.
The driver and sole occupant of the Ford SUV was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his identity after next-of-kin notification.
The Dodge driver, identified by police as Ernesto Esqueda, 18, of Dallas, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Traffic investigators reviewed surveillance video from nearby businesses and determined that Esqueda had been traveling at a high rate of speed before the collision. He was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter.
The collision remains under investigation.
SOURCE Grand Prairie Police Department
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