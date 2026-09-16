Ann Dillard
September 16, 2026
Ann Dillard went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 8, 2026, in Irving, Texas, at the age of 91. Her life was one of faith, service, compassion, and love for her family, her church, and her community.
Ann was born in Bowie, Texas, on October 20, 1934, to Dewey and Lillian Speake. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1953 and went on to attend Texas Christian University, graduating from Harris College of Nursing in 1957. Her calling to care for others became a lifelong vocation and a beautiful expression of her compassionate heart.
On June 15, 1957, Ann married Jim Dillard. Together, Ann and Jim were blessed with two beautiful daughters, who brought them immeasurable love, joy, and cherished memories throughout their lives.
Ann began her nursing career as a registered nurse at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas, where she worked from 1957 to 1959. After a few years away, she continued her nursing career at St. Paul Medical Center in Dallas, where she served faithfully from 1963 until 1999. After an incredible 42 years in healthcare, Ann retired from nursing in October 1999. Throughout her career, she touched countless lives through her knowledge, dedication, and genuine concern for those in her care.
Faith was at the very heart of Ann’s life. She was a faithful member of Plymouth Park Baptist Church in Irving, Texas, beginning in 1965.
Ann also believed strongly in giving back to her community. She served on the Irving Parks and Recreation Advisory Board in 1999 and served for two years on the Irving Health Board. In 2000, she became a member of the Baylor Hospital Auxiliary. She was also a member of the American Iris Society and the Piccadilly Garden Club, reflecting her love of community, fellowship, and the beauty of God’s creation.
Ann is met in heaven by her father, Dewey Speake; mother, Lillian Speake; and brothers: Robert and John Speake.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Teresa Dillard; daughter, Kathryn Kaufhold; favorite granddaughter, Aimee Broadnax and husband Dayarion; 4 nieces and nephews; as well as extended family and friends who will miss Ann deeply.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations in honor of Ann be made to Texans on a Mission https://www.texansonmission.org/ways-to-give/
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