High School Football Roundup

September 17, 2026

Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex — Week 3 of the 2026 Texas high school football season included one of North Texas’ signature rivalry games, as DeSoto pushed past Duncanville 21–20 at the Cotton Bowl on Sept. 12. Coppell posted a 68–7 win over Keller Timber Creek.

Marquee Matchup: Roland Parrish Football Classic

  • DeSoto 21, Duncanville 20: DeSoto earned a win by edging Duncanville in Saturday’s Roland Parrish Football Classic. The Eagles held on after Khing Thibodeaux blocked a potential tying extra point late in the game.

Coppell Cowboys Statement Win

  • Coppell 68, Keller Timber Creek 7: Coppell overwhelmed Keller Timber Creek in a 61-point victory.

Best Southwest & Neighboring District Results

  • Lone Star 56, Cedar Hill 27: Cedar Hill fell to Frisco Lone Star in the teams’ final pre-district game. Lone Star quarterback Trey Wright threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns while adding 80 rushing yards and a score.

  • Lancaster 34, North Forney 29: Lancaster claimed a five-point non-district victory over North Forney.

  • South Grand Prairie 14, Plano East 13: South Grand Prairie pulled out a one-point non-district victory over Plano East.

·         Dallas Skyline 38, Grand Prairie 7: Grand Prairie fell on the road to Dallas Skyline in a Friday non-district matchup.

Irving & Hutchins Area Action

  • South Garland 28, Irving Nimitz 14: Nimitz dropped its contest against South Garland.

  • Azle 49, Irving MacArthur 41: MacArthur fell in a high-scoring Thursday night shootout.

  • Granbury 55, Irving High 20: Irving High lost a non-district matchup to Granbury.

  • Burkburnett 34, Carrollton Ranchview 31: Carrollton Ranchview lost by three-points to Burkburnett.

  • Irving Faustina Academy 55, Wylie Prep 24: Faustina Academy earned a six-man victory over Wylie Prep.

  • Dallas Kimball 56, Wilmer-Hutchins 22: Wilmer-Hutchins lost its game to Dallas Kimball.

This article was created with artificial intelligence and was edited by staff before publication.