High School Football Roundup
Marquee Matchup: Roland Parrish Football Classic
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DeSoto 21, Duncanville 20: DeSoto earned a win by edging Duncanville in Saturday’s Roland Parrish Football Classic. The Eagles held on after Khing Thibodeaux blocked a potential tying extra point late in the game.
Coppell Cowboys Statement Win
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Coppell 68, Keller Timber Creek 7: Coppell overwhelmed Keller Timber Creek in a 61-point victory.
Best Southwest & Neighboring District Results
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Lone Star 56, Cedar Hill 27: Cedar Hill fell to Frisco Lone Star in the teams’ final pre-district game. Lone Star quarterback Trey Wright threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns while adding 80 rushing yards and a score.
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Lancaster 34, North Forney 29: Lancaster claimed a five-point non-district victory over North Forney.
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South Grand Prairie 14, Plano East 13: South Grand Prairie pulled out a one-point non-district victory over Plano East.
Irving & Hutchins Area Action
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South Garland 28, Irving Nimitz 14: Nimitz dropped its contest against South Garland.
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Azle 49, Irving MacArthur 41: MacArthur fell in a high-scoring Thursday night shootout.
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Granbury 55, Irving High 20: Irving High lost a non-district matchup to Granbury.
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Burkburnett 34, Carrollton Ranchview 31: Carrollton Ranchview lost by three-points to Burkburnett.
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Irving Faustina Academy 55, Wylie Prep 24: Faustina Academy earned a six-man victory over Wylie Prep.
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Dallas Kimball 56, Wilmer-Hutchins 22: Wilmer-Hutchins lost its game to Dallas Kimball.
This article was created with artificial intelligence and was edited by staff before publication.
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