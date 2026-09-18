Hutchins adopts $15.4M General-Fund budget
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Property Tax Rate & Revenue Details: City Council adopted a property tax rate of $0.620845 per $100 of valuation. However, the budget is projected to raise $1.394 million more in property-tax revenue than the previous year because of higher taxable values and new property added to the tax roll. The city said $202,273 of the added revenue would come from new property.
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Capital Fleet Requests Questioned: During the work session before the regular meeting on Sept. 8, council members questioned proposed capital requests for two Ford F-350 trucks at about $85,000 each. Members asked staff to return with price comparisons, lighter-duty options, and an explanation of the work requiring F-350 models. Staff said the purchases were separate capital items funded out of reserves, not part of the operating budget or tax-rate vote.
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Employee Benefits & COLA: To offset a 47% increase ($455,000 spike) in health insurance premiums, City Council approved a 4% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for municipal employees, totaling approximately $351,000.
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Economic Growth: Taxable assessed property values in Hutchins reached $1.8 billion this year, representing a $207 million (12%) single-year increase and a 245% jump since 2017.
Zoning overhaul passed
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Modernized Definitions & Visuals: Graphic diagrams for setbacks and fence measurements, streamlined use tables, and updated definitions removing obsolete categories (such as video rental stores).
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Data Center Regulations: Data centers are now regulated via Specific Use Permits (SUP) in Light Industrial zones. Standards mandate minimum separation distances—1,000 feet from residential property lines and 2,500 feet from other data centers—alongside noise mitigation standards for cooling systems and proof of adequate power and water infrastructure.
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New Housing & Parking Standards: The creation of a Single-Family 6 (SF-6) district (6,000 sq. ft. lots) to offer additional housing options, updated townhome standards, clearer short-term rental guidelines, and concrete paving requirements for commercial outdoor storage to ensure emergency vehicle access.
Infrastructure projects
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City Hall Walking Trail & Green Space Concept: City Council authorized the city administrator to negotiate and execute a proposed $6,500 design-services agreement with Branstetter Carroll Inc. for a City Hall walking trail and green space.
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CDBG Street Reconstruction: City Council approved a professional services agreement with Terracon Consultants, Inc. for materials testing and inspection on the FY2025 CDBG road reconstruction project. The grant-funded project covers full reconstruction on North/South Denton Street and Woodcrest Lane, including subgrade compaction testing, concrete/asphalt testing, and storm drainage culvert upgrades near the community library.
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County Health Agreements: City Council renewed annual interlocal agreements with Dallas County Health and Human Services for coordinated public health services, environmental health, mosquito control, and two food establishment inspections per year.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and was edited by staff.
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