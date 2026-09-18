Hutchins adopts $15.4M General-Fund budget

September 18, 2026

Hutchins—The Hutchins City Council adopted the city’s FY 2026–27 budget, lowered the nominal property-tax rate and replaced the zoning ordinance that had been in place since 2004 during its regular meeting on Sept. 8. 

The budget projects about $15.4 million in general-fund revenue and $15.2 million in expenditures. City Council adopted a tax rate of $0.620845 per $100 of assessed valuation, down from $0.657. City staff said the change would reduce the city tax bill for the average taxable home, valued at $194,000, by about $11.47, although the budget projects total property-tax revenue will rise by $1.394 million, or 14.8%, from the prior year. 

Following public hearings, the City Council formally adopted the proposed FY 2026–2027 annual operating budget presented by Finance Director Maria Joyner. The structurally balanced plan leaves a surplus of roughly $249,000 and maintains a reserve balance equivalent to 318 days, exceeding the city's 72-day requirement. 

Key financial highlights include:

  • Property Tax Rate & Revenue Details: City Council adopted a property tax rate of $0.620845 per $100 of valuation. However, the budget is projected to raise $1.394 million more in property-tax revenue than the previous year because of higher taxable values and new property added to the tax roll. The city said $202,273 of the added revenue would come from new property. 

  • Capital Fleet Requests Questioned: During the work session before the regular meeting on Sept. 8, council members questioned proposed capital requests for two Ford F-350 trucks at about $85,000 each. Members asked staff to return with price comparisons, lighter-duty options, and an explanation of the work requiring F-350 models. Staff said the purchases were separate capital items funded out of reserves, not part of the operating budget or tax-rate vote. 

  • Employee Benefits & COLA: To offset a 47% increase ($455,000 spike) in health insurance premiums, City Council approved a 4% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for municipal employees, totaling approximately $351,000. 

  • Economic Growth: Taxable assessed property values in Hutchins reached $1.8 billion this year, representing a $207 million (12%) single-year increase and a 245% jump since 2017. 

In a parallel action, City Council voted to approve the Hutchins Economic Development Corporation (HEDC) FY 2026–2027 budget presented by EDC Director Guy Brown. Supported by a half-cent sales tax, the EDC projects $1.25 million in sales tax revenue and plans to end the fiscal year with over $3.7 million in cash reserves. Planned expenditures include $660,000 set aside for Lancaster Hutchins improvements and $80,000 for Town Square engineering and design. 

Zoning overhaul passed

Marking its first complete refresh since February 2004, City Council voted to repeal Ordinance 782 and adopt an updated Zoning Ordinance. Presented by Chief Building Official Blake Moore and Stephen Cook of Dunaway Consulting, the updated code aligns with the city's 2024 Comprehensive Plan and current Texas state law. 

The updated ordinance introduces:

  • Modernized Definitions & Visuals: Graphic diagrams for setbacks and fence measurements, streamlined use tables, and updated definitions removing obsolete categories (such as video rental stores). 

  • Data Center Regulations: Data centers are now regulated via Specific Use Permits (SUP) in Light Industrial zones. Standards mandate minimum separation distances—1,000 feet from residential property lines and 2,500 feet from other data centers—alongside noise mitigation standards for cooling systems and proof of adequate power and water infrastructure. 

  • New Housing & Parking Standards: The creation of a Single-Family 6 (SF-6) district (6,000 sq. ft. lots) to offer additional housing options, updated townhome standards, clearer short-term rental guidelines, and concrete paving requirements for commercial outdoor storage to ensure emergency vehicle access. 

Infrastructure projects

In other business on Tuesday night, City Council addressed local infrastructure and community spaces:

  • City Hall Walking Trail & Green Space Concept: City Council authorized the city administrator to negotiate and execute a proposed $6,500 design-services agreement with Branstetter Carroll Inc. for a City Hall walking trail and green space. 

The conceptual plan covers 2.3 acres next to City Hall and includes a quarter-mile decomposed-granite trail, potential seating, native landscaping, fitness features, and integration with the Veterans Memorial. Council members asked designers to plan for an eight-foot-wide trail, though the concept was still subject to further design development. Designers anticipated bidding early next year and a possible summer opening, depending on final design, bid, and construction decisions. 

  • CDBG Street Reconstruction: City Council approved a professional services agreement with Terracon Consultants, Inc. for materials testing and inspection on the FY2025 CDBG road reconstruction project. The grant-funded project covers full reconstruction on North/South Denton Street and Woodcrest Lane, including subgrade compaction testing, concrete/asphalt testing, and storm drainage culvert upgrades near the community library. 

  • County Health Agreements: City Council renewed annual interlocal agreements with Dallas County Health and Human Services for coordinated public health services, environmental health, mosquito control, and two food establishment inspections per year. 

This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and was edited by staff.