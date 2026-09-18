Machete attack leaves two injured
September 18, 2026
Irving—Two men were injured after police said a man attacked five people with machetes outside an Irving apartment complex Aug. 30.
The alleged attack occurred outside the North Oak Apartments. According to local police, Elmer Antonio Ramirez-Romero targeted five men. Police said two men were injured.
Police later arrested Ramirez-Romero at his nearby apartment and recovered multiple machetes. Investigators have not yet released a potential motive behind the reported attack, nor have they clarified whether the suspect was acquainted with any of the victims.
Ramirez-Romero was taken into custody and faces five felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A judge set his total bond at $750,000—$150,000 for each charge.
This article was created with artificial intelligence and was edited by staff.
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