Pet of the week -- Papaya
September 18, 2026
Papaya is the pet of the week. She is a 4-month-old kitten with a playful spirit and a heart full of love. She enjoys exploring, playing with toys and soaking up attention from her people. This sweet little girl is looking for a forever home where she can grow, thrive, and share her endless affection. If you are interested in adopting Papaya please contact Tri-City Animal Shelter at tricities@cedarhilltx.com or call them at 972-293-7387.
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