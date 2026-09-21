Coppell to Discontinue NTTA TollTag Service
September 21, 2026
Due to system issues and limited service capabilities, the City of Coppell Utility Billing division will discontinue North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) TollTag services effective September 30, 2026.
Did You Know?
Once you set up your NTTA account online or by phone, you’ll receive the TollTag rate while you wait for your physical tag to arrive in the mail. Visit one of the six NTTA Customer Service Centers to receive your TollTag immediately.
Need a TollTag?
Receive full service directly from NTTA by:
- Visiting NTTA.org
- Calling 972-818-6882
- Going to the NTTA Irving Store, 5555 President George Bush Turnpike, Irving, TX 75038—the closest NTTA Customer Service Center to Coppell
SOURCE City of Coppell
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