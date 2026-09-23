High School Football Roundup

Dallas County — Cedar Hill and Lancaster opened 5A Division I District 8 play with victories Friday, while North Texas programs completed a busy Week 4 schedule.
Cedar Hill 38, Midlothian 28
Trenton Jones’ move from wide receiver to quarterback paid off Friday.
Jones rushed 13 times for 105 yards and three touchdowns, all in a dominant second half, to guide the Longhorns past Midlothian, 38-28, in both teams’ Class 5A Division I-District 8 opener. Jones completed 7 of 11 passes for 51 yards, including four completions for 32 yards to Braylon Caston.
The Longhorns (1-3, 1-0) exploded after the break, scoring 35 of their season-high 38 points in the second half after trailing the Panthers (2-2, 0-1) 7-3 at halftime. While Midlothian held a slight edge in total yardage (377–352), Cedar Hill dominated on the ground, outrushing Midlothian 301 yards to 168.
Jaylen Williams added eight carries for 99 yards and his third touchdown of the season, while Lyden Jackson finished with 10 carries for 47 yards and his second touchdown of the year.
The victory kept Longhorns head coach Nick Ward undefeated against his former team, improving to 3-0 against Midlothian, where he previously served as an assistant.
Lancaster 21, Mansfield Summit 7
Cedar Hill will host rival Lancaster (3-1, 1-0) this coming Friday. The Tigers notched their third consecutive victory, pulling away for a 21-7 win over Mansfield Summit in their District 8 opener.
North Texas Week 4 Scoreboard (Sept 18–19, 2026)
The following scoreboard reflects verified results for high schools across Hutchins, Irving, Coppell, Duncanville, DeSoto, Grand Prairie, Cedar Hill, and Lancaster. Several area districts had a bye week.
| High School / Program | Location / Affiliation | Result | Opponent / Details | Cedar Hill | Cedar Hill (UIL 5A DI) | W 38–28 | Midlothian — 5A Division I District 8 opener
| Lancaster | Lancaster (UIL 5A DI) | W 21–7 | Mansfield Summit — 5A Division I District 8 opener
| Coppell | Coppell (UIL 6A) | W 42–14 | Berkner
| DeSoto | DeSoto (UIL 6A) | W 29–3 | Centennial
| Duncanville | Duncanville (UIL 6A) | L 30–47 | North Crowley
| Cistercian Prep | Irving (Private - TAPPS) | W 42–33 | Austin St. Stephen’s Episcopal
| The Highlands School | Irving (Private - TAPPS) | W 46–26 | Prestonwood Christian North
This article was created with artificial intelligence and was edited by staff before publication.