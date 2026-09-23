Pet of the week -- Bobo
September 23, 2026
The pet of the week is Bobo. Bobo loves attention and truly believes he’s a lap dog. He’s a total couch potato who’s happiest curled up next to you watching TV. Bobo would do best as the only pet in the home, where he can soak up all the love. He already knows how to sit, lay down, shake, and stay, and he’s extremely food-motivated and eager to learn new tricks. Please contact DFW Humane Society at adopt@dfwhumane.com or call 972-721-7788 for more info.
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