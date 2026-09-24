Coach Claude Mathis earns 200th career win
September 24, 2026
photo provided by
DeSoto ISD
DeSoto ISD
Burleson—DeSoto High School head football coach Claude Mathis reached a major career milestone Friday night as the Eagles defeated Burleson Centennial 29-3, giving Mathis his 200th career victory.
The Sept. 18 win was also Mathis’ 160th as DeSoto’s head coach and gave the Eagles their first victory in District 8-5A Division I play.
Mathis entered the 2026 season with 198 career victories and 158 wins at DeSoto.
“Two hundred wins is special, but tonight is really about these young men and this DeSoto family,” Mathis said. “Our guys came on the road, stayed focused and took care of business. I’m grateful for every player, coach, parent and supporter who has been part of this journey. To earn so many of these wins right here in DeSoto means a lot to me, but we still have work to do.”
Mathis first led the Eagles from 2008 through 2014 before returning to DeSoto in 2019. Since his return, Mathis has guided the Eagles to UIL Class 6A Division II state championships in 2022, 2023 and 2025.
Those three championships, combined with DeSoto’s 2016 state title, give the football program four state championships overall.
Friday’s performance also showcased a DeSoto defense that limited Centennial to three points. The Spartans entered the matchup undefeated at 3-0, but the Eagles secured their second consecutive victory following last week’s win over Duncanville.
DeSoto improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in district play with the victory.
The 2026 season marks a new chapter for DeSoto following the University Interscholastic League’s biennial realignment, which moved the Eagles from Class 6A to Class 5A Division I.
DeSoto competes in Conference 5A Division I, Region II, District 8 alongside Burleson Centennial, Cedar Hill, Cleburne, Lancaster, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield Summit and Midlothian.
For Mathis, Friday night marked a milestone decades in the making.
The Eagles return to Eagle Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, to face Midlothian in DeSoto’s homecoming game and continue District 8-5A Division I play.
SOURCE DeSoto ISD
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