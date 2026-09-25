USPS considers relocation of Irving Main Post Office
September 25, 2026
Irving—The U.S. Postal Service is considering the potential relocation of retail operations formerly located at the Irving Main Post Office at 2701 West Irving Boulevard, Irving, TX 75061 to a new location within a 2-mile radius from the current location.
The Postal Service is considering relocation due to the facility no longer meeting our needs.
The Postal Service will continue providing retail services at the Irving Main Post Office until the new post office is up and running.
Irving customers have been notified about the potential relocation through a postcard in the mail and will have the opportunity to provide comments regarding the proposal.
We are inviting customers to send their comments on the proposal to the following address. Comments must be received by 11/7/2026.
Attn: Irving Main Post Office Relocation
United States Postal Service
P.O. Box 27497
Greensboro, NC 27498-1103
After the comment period, the Postal Service will consider the comments received. Following that consideration, the Postal Service will make a final decision to proceed with, modify, or cancel the proposal.
SOURCE U.S. Postal Service
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