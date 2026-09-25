District begins year with new facilities
September 25, 2026
Duncanville—Duncanville ISD trustees opened the 2026–27 school year by approving a teacher-training partnership, an annual state compliance certification and changes to purchasing policy, while receiving updates on Bond 2023 construction and district academic performance during their Aug. 17 regular meeting.
Superintendent T. Lamar Goree said the district began classes Aug. 6 and reported a year-to-date average daily attendance of 95.83%. Enrollment stood at 10,241 students, toward the district’s goal of 10,804 students, Goree said.
Academic progress
Goree said the Texas Education Agency’s preliminary Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, or FIRST, rating improved to an A with a score of 94.
The district retained its overall C accountability rating in the state’s 2025–26 accountability results, Goree said. Daniel Elementary, Fair Meadows Elementary and Hastings Elementary each received B ratings.
Goree said Daniel Elementary improved by three letter grades; Hastings improved by one letter grade; and Alexander Elementary, Bilhartz Elementary and Fair Meadows Elementary improved by two letter grades. Duncanville High School Collegiate Academy received 14 distinctions.
Alexander Elementary earned a distinction for top 25% comparative academic growth. Fair Meadows earned distinctions for top 25% comparative academic growth and math achievement. Hastings earned distinctions for comparative academic growth, reading achievement, math achievement, postsecondary readiness and top 25% comparative closing the achievement gap.
“There is still important work to be done, but we are proud of the growth that we are seeing and excited to continue to build on this momentum,” Goree said.
Bond construction
The district held late-July ribbon cuttings for Smith Early Learning Academy, Central Fine Arts Academy and the Duncanville High School career and technical education addition.
Bond representatives reported that students had begun using new and renovated spaces at Smith Early Learning Academy, Brandenburg Intermediate, Duncanville High School and other campuses. Work continues on an indoor playground at Smith, the high school’s ninth-grade administrative suite and black-box theater, portions of Central Elementary and the high school library.
At Duncanville High School, 34 classrooms have been turned over for student use, representatives said. They were targeting Aug. 26 for black-box theater completion and Sept. 2 for the administrative area.
The district also reported progress on Central Elementary renovations; Merrifield Education Center improvements; a 20,000-gallon fuel-tank project; roofing; LED-light replacement; and furniture installation. Representatives said approximately 90% of Bond 2023 funds had been committed, with about 10% remaining.
Roofing work on the south side of Duncanville High School was expected to continue during afternoons, evenings and weekends to avoid disrupting campus activities, with a target completion date of spring break 2027, according to district representatives.
Leadership hires
The district introduced Dr. Michelle Neely as executive director of teaching and learning and Stacey Vinson as executive director of special education.
Neely brings more than 25 years of education experience and previously served in DeSoto ISD as executive director of administrative services and principal of Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy, according to the district. The district said the academy improved from a D to an A accountability rating in one year under her leadership.
Board actions
Trustees unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with Angelo State University that will allow educator candidates to complete supervised clinical teaching and practicum experiences in Duncanville ISD through Aug. 24, 2027.
District officials said the agreement could support the district’s teacher pipeline. It does not create an employment relationship or financial obligation for the district, and either party may terminate the agreement with 30 days’ notice.
The board also unanimously approved its annual Senate Bill 12 compliance certification. District officials said the certification attests to compliance with state requirements involving prohibited diversity, equity and inclusion duties, instructional provisions and protections against obscene or harmful student content.
In a 6–1 vote, trustees approved a revision to Board Policy CH (Local) that increases the threshold requiring advance board approval for a single budgeted purchase from $50,000 to $100,000, aligning district policy with a state-law change. District officials said the revision does not alter other procurement controls or state and federal purchasing requirements.
Insurance and donations
Trustees unanimously approved renewal of the district’s property and casualty insurance for the 2026–27 school year through the Property Casualty Alliance of Texas. The estimated annual premium is $1,679,432, a 16.2% decrease from the previous fiscal year, according to the district.
The district reported $30,098.32 in August donations, including gifts from Costco, Medical City Dallas Hospital, Scooter’s Coffee, Concord Church and community donors. District staff said some back-to-school contributions consisted of supplies and other in-kind donations rather than direct cash gifts.
The board received no public comments and adjourned following the bond update.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and was edited by staff.
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