Cedar Hill ISD reviews academic results
September 25, 2026
Cedar Hill--Cedar Hill ISD trustees adopted a $1.1195 property-tax rate for the 2026–27 school year, approved a state-required compliance certification and reviewed academic results and improvement strategies during their Aug. 17 regular meeting.
The board received reports on Advanced Placement outcomes, STAAR performance and the district improvement plan. Trustees approved a recapture-related attendance-credit agreement, the Senate Bill 12 compliance certification, the consent agenda and a 2027 Summer Leadership Institute location.
Tax rate and recapture
The board adopted a total property-tax rate of $1.1195 per $100 of taxable value. The rate includes 77.85 cents for maintenance and operations and 34.10 cents for interest and sinking, or debt service.
The board also approved an agreement for the purchase of attendance credits and delegated contractual authority to the superintendent for that agreement. District officials described the action as part of Texas’ school-finance recapture system, under which property-wealthy districts return a portion of local revenue to the state.
Cedar Hill ISD budgeted approximately $1.8 million for recapture in 2026–27, though district officials said the final amount could change with enrollment and tax-rate factors.
Academic accountability
District leaders presented final 2025–26 Advanced Placement, STAAR and accountability results. Officials said AP exam scores of 3, 4 or 5 may earn students college credit and contribute to the district’s college, career and military readiness measures.
Cedar Hill ISD reported an overall accountability score of 72 for 2025–26. District leaders identified higher-level STAAR performance, student growth and Domain 3, an accountability measure that examines performance among student groups, as major areas requiring improvement.
District officials said Plummer Elementary School and Waterford Oaks Elementary School received D ratings for a second consecutive year in the 2026 state accountability results. High Pointe Elementary School, Highlands Elementary School and Bessie Coleman Middle School received F ratings. They said campuses can face state intervention after five years of unacceptable ratings, though an improved rating can reset the process.
Cedar Hill High School earned a distinction for postsecondary readiness. District leaders also reported distinctions for collegiate programs in reading, math, science, social studies and postsecondary readiness.
Improvement strategies
District leaders said their academic strategy focuses on curriculum alignment, building teacher capacity and strengthening campus instructional leadership. The district has used instructional-support groups for teachers, leadership training, campus visits and expanded multi-tiered systems of support, or MTSS.
The district will use blended-learning practices that combine whole-group lessons, teacher-led small-group instruction and technology stations. District leaders also described plans for real-time teacher coaching, curriculum support for new hires and closer alignment of teacher walkthroughs and evaluations with instructional priorities.
The district improvement plan identifies four focus areas: enrollment and student retention; student learning; district processes and procedures; and student/community perceptions. The plan includes work on Tier 1 instruction, STAAR growth, gifted and talented services, advanced academics, college and career pathways, instructional coaching, data accuracy, safety, stakeholder engagement and wraparound student supports.
The plan includes adding social workers on campuses, alongside existing safety, security, health-prevention and student-support work.
Leadership and board actions
Cedar Hill ISD Board Secretary Denishea Williams earned a Master Trustee designation after completing the Texas Association of School Boards’ yearlong Leadership TASB Class of 2026.
Elexter Maxson, principal of Plummer Elementary School, was introduced to the Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees Maxson recently served as assistant principal at Bessie Coleman Middle School and previously held administrative and instructional roles in Irving, DeSoto and Beaumont ISDs.
Trustees unanimously approved the district’s Senate Bill 12 certification of compliance under Texas Education Code Section 39.008. District leaders said the certification covers state requirements concerning prohibited DEI duties, instructional provisions, and employee and contractor compliance.
The board rejected a proposed amendment to its operating procedures concerning the secretary’s authority to sign, countersign or attest to specified board documents. Five trustees voted against the proposal, Trustee Carmen Morgan voted in favor and Trustee Singleton abstained.
Trustees unanimously selected Grapevine for the board’s 2027 Summer Leadership Institute attendance, scheduled for June 23–26.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and was edited by staff.
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!