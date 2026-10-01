High School Football Roundup

October 01, 2026

DFW Metroplex—High school football across the southern and western Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex delivered a high-stakes, action-packed slate of district matchups on Friday, Sept. 25. From shutout victories by state powerhouse programs to high-scoring district showdowns, Friday night showcased explosive performances.

6A Powerhouses & District Rivalries

Regional heavyweights flexed their muscle early and often, asserting dominance in crucial district contests:

  • Duncanville 42, Red Oak 0 — Duncanville's defense put on a clinic, pitching a complete shutout while the offense rolled to a decisive 42-point victory.

  • DeSoto 53, Midlothian 6 — DeSoto's high-powered offense exploded for 53 points, leaving Midlothian behind in a commanding performance.

  • Lancaster 41, Cedar Hill 21 — Lancaster pulled away in a rivalry battle, earning a double-digit district win over Cedar Hill.

  • Coppell 55, Richardson Pearce 10 — Coppell overwhelmed Richardson Pearce on both sides of the ball to secure a 45-point win.

Grand Prairie and Irving Area

Teams across the Grand Prairie and Irving corridors produced lopsided victories and key district results:

  • Euless Trinity 62, Irving 9 — Euless Trinity orchestrated an offensive masterclass, cruising past Irving with a 62-point outburst.

  • Haltom 61, Grand Prairie 0 — Haltom dominated from start to finish, keeping Grand Prairie off the scoreboard in a total shutout.

  • Hurst L.D. Bell 58, Irving Nimitz 7 — L.D. Bell stormed past Irving Nimitz in a decisive road showcase.

  • South Grand Prairie 35, Irving MacArthur 20 — South Grand Prairie held off a determined Irving MacArthur squad to claim a 15-point victory.

Private School & Additional Matchups

Action across private school slates and local matchups featured offensive fireworks and defensive shutouts:

  • Fort Worth Country Day 48, Cistercian Preparatory 0 — Country Day executed flawlessly on defense, holding Cistercian scoreless in a 48-point victory.

  • Lucas Christian 54, The Highlands 22 — Lucas Christian's attack proved unstoppable in a high-scoring 32-point victory over The Highlands.

  • Wilmer-Hutchins 54, Lincoln High School 42 — Wilmer-Hutchins outlasted Lincoln in an electrifying, 96-point shootout.

This article was created with artificial intelligence and edited by staff before publication.