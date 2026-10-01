Pet of the week
October 01, 2026
Winnie Pooh is the pet of the week. At 10 months old, Winnie Pooh is still very much a puppy, just in a giant-sized package. This handsome boy is the definition of a gentle giant. He's sweet, affectionate and loves being around people. Winnie Pooh enjoys playtime, walks and learning new things, but his favorite activity might just be leaning into his humans for attention. For more info email the Tri-City Animal Shelter at tricities@cedarhilltx.com or call 972-293-7387.
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