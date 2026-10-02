Officers evacuate residents during apartment fire
October 02, 2026
Irving — Several police officers suffered smoke inhalation while assisting with lifesaving evacuations after a multi-family apartment fire broke out at the Newport Apartments on North Belt Line Road, according to city officials.
The Irving Fire Department and Irving Police Department responded to the emergency scene, where fire spread through three floors of the apartment building. Working together under urgent conditions, fire and police personnel evacuated residents from the affected complex. During the rescue efforts, several responding police officers sustained smoke inhalation.
Fire investigators believe the blaze originated on a first-floor balcony before spreading to upper levels. However, the official cause of the fire remains undetermined as the investigation continues.
This article was created with artificial intelligence and edited by staff.
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