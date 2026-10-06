Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Irving Collaborates with Taylor's Gift Foundation to Support Donor Families
October 06, 2026
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Irving and Taylor's Gift Foundation have launched a new collaboration to provide no-cost grief support for families following the donation of a loved one's organs, eyes or tissues.
Through a two-year pilot program, donor families will have access to trained peer mentors, virtual support groups, follow-up care and community resources in both English and Spanish. Families referred through Baylor Scott & White's chaplaincy department will be contacted within 48 hours and connected with support tailored to their unique loss.
Taylor's Gift's trauma-informed Grief Support Program has demonstrated meaningful improvements in grief, anxiety and depression among participating families.
The pilot positions Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Irving among the first hospitals in the region to offer structured, long-term grief support specifically for donor families, helping ensure they receive compassionate care long after their hospital experience ends.
SOURCE: Baylor Scott & White Irving
SOURCE: Baylor Scott & White Irving
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