High School Football Roundup
October 07, 2026
Dallas-Fort Worth — High school football continued across the Metroplex Oct. 1–2, with Irving MacArthur winning a crosstown matchup, Wilmer-Hutchins scoring 55 points against Dallas Roosevelt. Grand Prairie and South Grand Prairie both fell in District 8-6A competition.
Here is a roundup of selected varsity results.
Irving
MacArthur 45, Irving 0
The Irving MacArthur Cardinals shut out city rival Irving 45–0 in a District 8-6A.
Haltom 56, Nimitz 0
The Irving Nimitz lost 56–0 to Haltom on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Episcopal School of Dallas 44, Cistercian 12
The Cistercian Hawks fell 44–12 to Episcopal School of Dallas on Friday, Oct. 2, at Cistercian.
Faustina Academy 34, Harvest Christian Academy 8
The Faustina Academy Falcons defeated Keller Harvest Christian Academy 34–8 at home.
Alvarado 38, Ranchview 35
The Ranchview Wolves lost 38–35 to Alvarado on Thursday, Oct. 1, in District 4-4A Division I play.
Coppell and Wilmer-Hutchins
Coppell
The Coppell Cowboys had a bye week with its next game scheduled at Plano on Oct. 9.
Wilmer-Hutchins 55, Dallas Roosevelt 12
The Wilmer-Hutchins Eagles defeated Dallas Roosevelt 55–12 on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Sprague Stadium in District 6-4A Division I play.
Wilmer-Hutchins scored 42 unanswered points to pull away.
Grand Prairie and area schools
Hurst L.D. Bell 51, Grand Prairie 13
The Grand Prairie Gophers fell 51–13 to Hurst L.D. Bell on Friday, Oct. 2, at HEB Pennington Field in District 8-6A action.
Euless Trinity 24, South Grand Prairie 17
The South Grand Prairie Warriors lost 24–17 to Euless Trinity on Friday.
Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill’s had a bye week.
This article was created with artificial intelligence and edited by staff.
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