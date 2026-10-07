Friends of the Poor Walk Saturday, Oct. 24, Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church, Irving
October 07, 2026
Oct. 7, 2026 - Irving, TX – A group of walkers concerned about the poor and homeless in Irving will gather for the fifth annual Friends of the Poor Walk Saturday, Oct. 24, beginning at 8 a.m. at Holy Family of Nazareth (HFN) Catholic Church, 2323 Cheyenne St., Irving.
“This isn’t just a fund-raising event, although that is a very important part of it,” said Bob Greenfield of Holy Family’s SVdP group. “It’s also an opportunity for us to walk in solidarity with the poor, something we try to do as Vincentians whenever we assist those in need. It’s our way of figuratively walking in their shoes so we can better understand and have compassion for our less fortunate brothers and sisters. We’re also following in Christ’s footsteps because he was poor and he went to the poor to feed them and cure the sick. It’s what we are called to do.”
Registered walkers have already been seeking sponsors. All donations which will be funneled to the poor through HFN’s conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a global charitable organization devoted to the poor.
Registration on the day of the walk begins at 8 a.m. in front of the parish’s Family Life Center. Holy Family’s pastor, Fr. Jacob Dankasa, typically gives the walkers a rousing ‘pep’ talk before they set off on their walk at 9 a.m. The short route leads to Northwest Park, down the street from the church, and follows a path around a pond in the center of the park. Refreshments and t-shirts will be available while the supplies last. Four-legged furry friends are welcome too.
“We hope that anyone from the community who is concerned about the poor will join us,” Greenfield said.
Holy Family’s SVdP conference assists poor families and individuals by making partial payments of household bills such as rent and utilities, and by providing food to those in need.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is a worldwide Roman Catholic lay organization and one of the oldest charitable organizations in the world. It was founded in Paris, France, in 1833. Its local parish-based conferences provide financial, material, and emotional support to individuals and families in their communities. In addition, SVdP of North Texas of Dallas operates a free pharmacy, a mini-loan program to relieve the poor from predatory loans and two SVdP Thrift Stores in the Dallas area.
SOURCE Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church, Irving
SOURCE Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church, Irving
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